Dead – Death – Obituary News : Joe A. Garcia, Advocate for Tribal Sovereignty, Dies at 70

Remembering Joe A. Garcia: A Champion for Native American Sovereignty

On August 19, 2021, the Native American community lost one of its most influential leaders, Joe A. Garcia, at the age of 70. Garcia was a prominent advocate for tribal sovereignty and served as the former two-time president of the National Congress of American Indians, the oldest and largest organization of American Indian and Alaska Native governments. He was also a former governor of the Ohkay Owingeh, a federally designated tribe of pueblo people in New Mexico, where he served three terms. At the time of his death, Garcia was the tribe’s head councilman.

Garcia’s passing was confirmed by his family, who held a traditional funeral for him on Thursday, August 19, 2021. The cause of his death was not made public. His untimely departure is a significant loss for Indian Country, as he was a true culture keeper for his people and a dedicated advocate for Native Nations across the Southwest region.

Fawn Sharp, the president of the National Congress of American Indians, paid tribute to Garcia, saying, “Beyond his role as a leader, Joe Garcia was a mentor, a visionary, and a compassionate soul who touched the lives of many. He leaves a profound legacy of service, leadership, and cultural preservation.”

Garcia’s leadership extended beyond the National Congress of American Indians. He was also the chairman of the All Indian Pueblo Council, now renamed the All Pueblo Council of Governors, a non-profit leadership group that represents the modern pueblo tribes. He served as a vice president of the Board of Trustees of the Santa Fe Indian School, which serves about 700 Native American middle and high school students.

The Santa Fe Indian School, where Garcia had served as a vice president of the Board of Trustees, paid tribute to him on its website. Robyn Aguilar, the president of the school’s board of trustees, wrote, “His work in Indian Country will not be forgotten. I am truly thankful to have had a mentor who was courageous in his conviction to protect Sovereign lands and the rights of Indian children.”

Before his leadership roles, Garcia had a successful career in engineering. He held an electrical engineering degree from the University of New Mexico and worked for 25 years at Los Alamos National Laboratory before retiring in 2003.

Garcia’s legacy will live on through his family, including his wife, Oneva, his daughters Melissa and MorningStar, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, among other family members. However, his passing marks a significant loss for the Native American community, who have lost one of their most passionate and dedicated advocates for tribal sovereignty.

In the wake of Garcia’s passing, it is important to reflect on his contributions to Native American communities and to continue advocating for their rights. Garcia’s leadership, mentorship, and vision have left a profound impact on Indian Country, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Native American leaders.

