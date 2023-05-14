Dead – Death – Obituary News : Joe A. Garcia, Native American Sovereignty Advocate, Dies at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Joe A. Garcia: A True Advocate for Native Sovereignty

Native American communities across the United States are mourning the loss of Joe A. Garcia, a well-known leader and advocate for tribal sovereignty from New Mexico. Garcia passed away on Thursday, and a traditional funeral was held in his honor. He was 70 years old.

Garcia was a former two-time president of the National Congress of American Indians, the oldest and largest organization representing American Indian and Alaska Native governments. He served three terms as governor of the Ohkay Owingeh, a federally designated tribe of pueblo people in New Mexico, and was currently the tribe’s head councilman. Garcia was also the chairman of the All Indian Pueblo Council, now renamed the All Pueblo Council of Governors, a non-profit leadership group that represents the modern pueblo tribes.

His contributions to Native communities did not stop there. Garcia was a vice president of the Board of Trustees of the Santa Fe Indian School, which serves about 700 Native American middle and high school students. He held an electrical engineering degree from the University of New Mexico and worked for 25 years at Los Alamos National Laboratory before retiring in 2003.

Throughout his life, Garcia was a passionate advocate for Native sovereignty. He worked tirelessly to protect Sovereign lands and the rights of Indian children, leaving behind a profound legacy of service, leadership, and cultural preservation. His untimely departure is a significant loss for Indian Country, as he was a true culture keeper for his people and a dedicated advocate for Native Nations across the Southwest region.

Fawn Sharp, the president of the National Congress of American Indians, expressed her condolences in a statement, saying, “Beyond his role as a leader, Joe Garcia was a mentor, a visionary, and a compassionate soul who touched the lives of many. He leaves a profound legacy of service, leadership, and cultural preservation.”

Robyn Aguilar, president of the Santa Fe Indian School’s board of trustees, also remembered Garcia’s contributions to Indian Country, writing, “His work in Indian Country will not be forgotten. I am truly thankful to have had a mentor who was courageous in his conviction to protect Sovereign lands and the rights of Indian children.”

Garcia is survived by his wife, Oneva, daughters Melissa and MorningStar, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, among other family. His son, Nathan, passed away in 2020.

As Native communities mourn the loss of Joe Garcia, they also celebrate his life and the lasting impact he had on Native sovereignty and cultural preservation. His legacy will continue to inspire and motivate future generations of Native leaders and advocates.

