Dead – Death – Obituary News : Joe A Garcia, Native American Sovereignty Advocate, Dies at 70

Native American Leader and Sovereignty Advocate Joe A Garcia Dies at 70

Joe A Garcia, a well-known Native American leader from New Mexico and advocate for tribal sovereignty, has died at 70, his family confirmed Saturday. Garcia was a former two-time president of the National Congress of American Indians and previously served three terms as governor of the Ohkay Owingeh, a federally designated tribe of pueblo people in New Mexico.

Funeral Already Held

A traditional funeral was already held following Garcia’s death Thursday, said family members. The cause of death was not made public.

A Loss for Indian Country

“His untimely departure is a significant loss for Indian Country, as he was a true culture keeper for his people and a dedicated advocate for Native Nations across the Southwest region,” Fawn Sharp, the president of the National Congress of American Indians, said in a statement.

“Beyond his role as a leader, Joe Garcia was a mentor, a visionary, and a compassionate soul who touched the lives of many. He leaves a profound legacy of service, leadership, and cultural preservation,” Sharp added.

Leadership Roles

Garcia had been chairman of the All Indian Pueblo Council, now renamed the All Pueblo Council of Governors, a non-profit leadership group that represents the modern pueblo tribes. He also had been a vice president of the Board of Trustees of the Santa Fe Indian School, which serves about 700 Native American middle and high school students.

Legacy of Service

The Santa Fe Indian School noted Garcia’s passing on its website.

“His work in Indian Country will not be forgotten,” wrote Robyn Aguilar, president of the school’s board of trustees. “I am truly thankful to have had a mentor who was courageous in his conviction to protect Sovereign lands and the rights of Indian children.”

Garcia held an electrical engineering degree from the University of New Mexico and worked 25 years for Los Alamos National Laboratory before retiring in 2003, according to the school’s statement.

Survivors

Garcia is survived by his wife, Oneva, daughters Melissa and MorningStar, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, among other family. His son, Nathan, died in 2020.

A True Advocate

Joe Garcia’s passing is a loss for the Native American community and those who fight for tribal sovereignty. His legacy of service, leadership, and cultural preservation will live on in the many lives he touched and the causes he championed.

