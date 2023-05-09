Dead – Death – Obituary News : Joe Kapp, Cal QB and Coach, Passes at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Joe Kapp, former Cal and Minnesota Vikings quarterback, dies at 85

Joe Kapp, the legendary quarterback who led Cal to its last Rose Bowl appearance in January 1959 and later propelled the Minnesota Vikings into the Super Bowl, died on Monday at the age of 85. His son, J.J. Kapp, confirmed in an email that his father died “after a 15-year battle with dementia” resulting from his punishing style of football. Kapp was known for his rugged and tenacious style of play, unlike many quarterbacks, he relished contact and often sought out defensive players rather than trying to avoid them.

A Charismatic Leader with Brash Leadership

Beyond his abundant athletic skills, Kapp earned widespread respect with his brash, charismatic leadership. He routinely exhorted his teammates to play with the same passion and intensity he did. Pat Newell, an undersized tackle on Cal’s Rose Bowl team, once recalled the way Kapp would step into the huddle, grinning widely, and animatedly challenge Newell to block his man on the upcoming play. Sometimes, this passion and intensity spilled into a perilous realm.

The Perilous Realm of Passion and Intensity

Tom Bates, then Cal’s tight end and later mayor of Berkeley, remembered one late-season game against Washington in 1958. The score was tied in the second half, with rain falling on a bleak, frigid day in Seattle. Kapp approached the line of scrimmage during a timeout and started screaming at the Huskies’ defensive players, essentially telling them the Bears would kick their tails during the game and afterward, too. He then returned to the huddle and warned his teammates he had just picked a fight, so they better be ready.

“He did it to motivate us,” Bates once told The Chronicle, chuckling at the memory. “We were all cold and tired, really exhausted. Suddenly, we had to fight for our lives thanks to Joe.” Cal eventually won the game 12-7. Beyond that episode, Bates said of Kapp, “Joe was the difference. He was a phenomenal leader — I’ve never come across anyone like Joe in all my years of public service. He would not accept anything but a victory.”

From Cal to the CFL and the NFL

Joseph Robert Kapp was born on March 19, 1938, in Santa Fe, N.M. His family later moved to the San Fernando Valley, then to Salinas and ultimately to Newhall (now part of Santa Clarita) in Los Angeles County. He starred in both basketball and football at Hart High School. Kapp accepted a basketball scholarship to attend Cal, because Pete Newell had one available and football coach Pappy Waldorf did not.

Kapp blossomed into an All-American quarterback for the Bears (and a reserve on Newell’s basketball team). He led Cal to the Pacific Coast Championship in 1958, earning the Rose Bowl berth against Iowa. The Bears lost 38-12. Kapp spent eight seasons in the Canadian Football League, two with Calgary and six with British Columbia. He twice led the Lions to the Grey Cup, the CFL’s championship game; Kapp remains the only quarterback to take his team to a Rose Bowl, Grey Cup, and Super Bowl.

He returned to the U.S. and launched his NFL career with Minnesota in 1967. Despite throwing notoriously wobbly passes, Kapp led the Vikings to a 12-2 record in ’69, plus playoff victories over the Rams and Browns. Minnesota fell 23-7 to Kansas City in Super Bowl IV. Kapp spent one season with the Boston Patriots before becoming entangled in a contractual dispute with the team. He filed an antitrust suit against all 26 NFL teams in March 1972, essentially claiming they had engaged in a “group boycott” not to sign him. He initially won a court decision but ultimately was awarded no damages.

Beyond Football

Kapp was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, Canadian Football Hall of Fame, Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame, and Cal Athletics Hall of Fame. He also had minor acting roles in several movies and television shows. Most notably, he appeared alongside numerous other former NFL players in “The Longest Yard,” a 1974 film starring Burt Reynolds.

Then, despite not having any coaching experience, Kapp was hired in 1982 to take over Cal’s floundering program. He tried to mask his strategic shortcomings by flouting his passion for the school, occasionally standing in front of the student section and leading cheers during games. Kapp memorably coined the phrase, “The Bear will not quit, the Bear will not die!” Cal went 7-4 in Kapp’s inaugural season, culminating in probably the most famous play in college football history. The Bears trailed Stanford 20-19 with four seconds left in the Big Game, only to pull off an improbable, five-lateral kickoff return through the band, which had prematurely wandered onto the field at Memorial Stadium.

Legacy

Kapp’s later years often were difficult, as he struggled with memory loss and feared that, like many former NFL players, he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease. The disease can only be diagnosed posthumously; J.J. Kapp confirmed Joe Kapp’s brain will be sent to UCSF for study.

His family wrote in an obituary shared by email Monday, “In Joe’s world everyone was family, and every day was a fiesta. … To the very end, he was entertaining his caregivers with rousing daily versions of ‘You Are My Sunshine.’ ” Kapp is survived by his wife Jennifer (Adams), daughters Emiliana and Gabriela, sons J.J. and Will, and six grandchildren.

News Source : Ron Kroichick

Source Link :Joe Kapp, former Cal quarterback and head coach, dies at 85/