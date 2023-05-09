Dead – Death – Obituary News : Joe Kapp, Ex-Vikings and Cal QB, Passes Away at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Joe Kapp, the Tough Quarterback Who Led Minnesota Vikings to Their First Super Bowl and California to Its Last Rose Bowl, Dies at 85

Joe Kapp, the legendary quarterback who helped lead the Minnesota Vikings to their first Super Bowl appearance in 1969 and California to its last Rose Bowl in 1959, has died at the age of 85. Kapp had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, and his death was confirmed by his alma mater, Cal.

A Stellar Collegiate Career

Kapp’s football career began in the 1950s at Cal, where he had a standout collegiate career that was capped by an appearance in the 1959 Rose Bowl. He went on to star in Canada before making his way to the NFL.

A Record-Breaking Career

Kapp took over for Fran Tarkenton in Minnesota and led the Vikings to a Super Bowl appearance in the 1969 season, making him the only quarterback to lead his team to a Rose Bowl, Grey Cup, and Super Bowl. He later went on to coach his alma mater for five seasons and was on the sideline for one of the most memorable plays in school history when the Golden Bears returned a kickoff with five laterals to beat rival Stanford on the final play in 1982, scoring the TD with the Cardinal band on the field.

A Trailblazer for Quarterbacks

Kapp spent his first eight seasons in the CFL with Calgary and the BC Lions. He took the Stampeders to the playoffs in his second season and led the Lions to back-to-back Grey Cup appearances, winning it all in his second try in 1964. “Along with helping put the Lions on the map after some lean early years, Joe also served as a trailblazer for quarterbacks making a name for themselves on both sides of the border,” the BC Lions said in a statement.

A Short NFL Career

Kapp went to the NFL in 1967 as part of a complicated trade between teams in different leagues and replaced Tarkenton, who had been traded by Minnesota to the New York Giants. Kapp helped the Vikings make the playoffs before losing to Baltimore in 1968 and then threw 19 TD passes and led Minnesota to a 12-2 record the following year when he finished second in MVP voting.

He ran and threw a TD pass against Cleveland to lead Minnesota to a 27-7 victory in the 1969 NFL title game. The Vikings then lost the last Super Bowl before the merger to Kansas City. Kapp left as a free agent the following season and played briefly for the Patriots in 1970. He refused to sign with the team after New England drafted Jim Plunkett first overall in 1971 and never played again. He filed an antitrust suit against the league that he eventually lost.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Despite his short NFL career, Kapp was a true legend of the game. He will be remembered for his toughness on the field, his record-breaking achievements, and his trailblazing spirit that helped pave the way for future quarterbacks. His legacy will live on forever in the hearts and minds of football fans around the world.

News Source : Chicago Sun-Times

Source Link :Joe Kapp, former Vikings and Cal quarterback, dies at age 85/