Dead – Death – Obituary News : Joe Kapp, Former Vikings and Cal QB, Passes Away at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Joe Kapp, hard-nosed quarterback, dies at 85

Joe Kapp, the hard-nosed quarterback who led the Minnesota Vikings to their first Super Bowl and California to its last Rose Bowl, has died at the age of 85. Kapp had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for the last 15 years and was residing in an assisted living facility. His family has made plans to send his brain to UC San Francisco researchers for study of the potential connection between his dementia and hits he took to the head with his punishing playing style.

Early Life and College Career

Kapp was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and moved around California as a child before becoming a four-sport athlete at Hart High School in Newhall and becoming the first person in his family to attend and graduate from college. Kapp helped lead Cal to the Pacific Coast Conference title in 1958 and the accompanying trip to the Rose Bowl, where the Bears lost to Iowa. He also played basketball at Cal.

Professional Career

Kapp had a stellar collegiate career at Cal, capped by the appearance in the 1959 Rose Bowl. Kapp went on to star in Canada before making it to the NFL. He took over for Fran Tarkenton in Minnesota and led the Vikings to a Super Bowl appearance in the 1969 season before losing to Kansas City.

Kapp is the only quarterback to lead his team to a Rose Bowl, Grey Cup and Super Bowl. He still holds a share of the NFL single-game record with seven touchdown passes, in a 1969 win over Baltimore.

Life Outside Football

Known as a fighter on the field, Kapp was the subject of a Sports Illustrated cover story that dubbed him “The Toughest Chicano.” He was a trail blazer as one of the first Mexican-American stars in pro football and remains with Jim Plunkett one of only two Mexican Americans to start at quarterback in a Super Bowl.

Kapp was also a fierce advocate for the Latino community who worked with activist Cesar Chavez for farmworker rights. He also dabbled in acting, with credits that include a role in the 1974 film “The Longest Yard” about a prison football team.

Kapp later coached his alma mater for five seasons and was on the sideline for one of the most memorable plays in school history when the Golden Bears returned a kickoff with five laterals to beat rival Stanford on the final play in 1982, scoring the touchdown with the Cardinal band on the field.

Legacy

Kapp was cognizant of the toll the sport took on his body and mind, but nonetheless he was proud of his career. “He used to tell people to put your son in piano lessons and not let them play football, but he let me play and he let my brother play,” J.J Kapp said, adding: “He never regretted playing football.”

Kapp’s grandson, Frank Kapp, also was a member of the Golden Bears last decade. Kapp was survived by his second wife, Jennifer Kapp; four children and six grandchildren. His first wife, Marcia Kapp, died in 2005.

“Men like Joe Kapp are the cornerstones the Minnesota Vikings franchise was built upon,” Vikings owner Mark Wilf said. “Joe’s toughness and competitive spirit defined the Vikings teams of his era, and his tenacity and leadership were respected by teammates and opponents alike.”

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Former Vikings, Cal QB Joe Kapp dies at age 85 – Daily News/