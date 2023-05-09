Dead – Death – Obituary News : Joe Kapp, Legendary QB, Dies from Dementia at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Joe Kapp, Legendary Quarterback, Passes Away at 85

Joe Kapp, the renowned quarterback who achieved remarkable success in both the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the National Football League (NFL), has passed away at the age of 85. Kapp’s son, J.J. Kapp, confirmed that his father died after a 15-year battle with dementia.

Early Life and Career

Born on March 19, 1938, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Kapp later moved to California, where he excelled in both basketball and football at Hart High School. He accepted a basketball scholarship to attend the University of California-Berkeley, later becoming an All-American quarterback for the Cal Bears.

CFL Career

After college, Kapp began his professional football career in the CFL, spending eight seasons with the Calgary Stampeders and the B.C. Lions. During his time in the league, he established himself as one of the CFL’s best quarterbacks, earning all-star honors twice and being named the West Division’s Most Outstanding Player in 1963. Kapp led the Lions to their first Grey Cup victory in 1964, and in total, threw for 22,725 yards, 136 touchdowns, and 129 interceptions in his CFL career, while rushing for 2,784 yards and 26 majors.

NFL Career

In 1967, Kapp returned to the United States, signing with the Minnesota Vikings. Despite throwing notoriously wobbly passes, he led the Vikings to a 12-2 record in 1969 and a Super Bowl berth. Kapp remains the only quarterback to have taken his team to a Rose Bowl, Grey Cup, and Super Bowl.

After a contractual dispute with the Boston Patriots, Kapp’s NFL career came to an end. He later won an antitrust lawsuit against the league.

Post-Football Career

Following his playing career, Kapp worked as an actor, appearing in TV shows like “The Six Million Dollar Man” and movies like “The Longest Yard.” In 1982, he returned to his alma mater, coaching the California Golden Bears for six seasons with a 20-34-1 record. He then rejoined the B.C. Lions as their president and general manager in 1990, where he organized the signing of Hall of Fame quarterback Doug Flutie.

Accomplishments

Kapp was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1984 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2004. His number 22 jersey was retired by the B.C. Lions, and he was named one of the 50 greatest Minnesota Vikings of all time in 2010.

Health Struggles

Despite his many accomplishments, Kapp struggled with memory loss in his later years, fearing that he suffered from the degenerative brain disease CTE. His brain will be sent to the University of California San Francisco for study.

Final Thoughts

Joe Kapp was a true legend in the football world, excelling at both the CFL and the NFL levels. He will always be remembered for his leadership, perseverance, and unforgettable wobbly passes. Rest in peace, Joe Kapp.

News Source : CFL News Hub

Source Link :Legendary B.C. Lions QB Joe Kapp Passes Away From Dementia at 85/