Dead – Death – Obituary News : Joe Kapp, Super Bowl IV QB, Dies at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Joe Kapp: A Tough and Resilient Quarterback

Joe Kapp, a former quarterback in the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the National Football League (NFL), passed away on Monday at the age of 85. Kapp played eight seasons in the CFL before joining the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL in 1967. He led the Vikings to Super Bowl IV in January 1970, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Kapp was known for his toughness and resilience in the face of injury, playing through multiple injuries during his career. He was labeled “the toughest Chicano” by Sports Illustrated on its July 1970 cover.

Early Life and Career

Kapp was born on March 19, 1938, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and moved to California with his family when he was young. He played football and basketball in high school and received an athletic scholarship from the University of California, Berkeley. Kapp led the Golden Bears to the Pacific Coast Conference football championship in 1958 and a berth in the Rose Bowl game, a loss to Iowa. He played basketball for the Cal teams that won a pair of Pacific Coast championships.

Kapp set a career rushing record for Cal quarterbacks, running for 931 yards in three seasons. However, he wasn’t selected in the 1959 NFL draft until the Washington team, now called the Commanders, chose him in the 18th round. They never contacted him, so he went to the CFL. Kapp spent a season and a half with the Calgary Stampeders before being traded to the British Columbia Lions after undergoing knee surgery. He led them to the 1963 Grey Cup game for the CFL championship, a loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, but they defeated Hamilton, 34-24, for the 1964 Grey Cup title. He was a two-time CFL All-Star, threw for 136 touchdown passes, and was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1984.

Success in the NFL

Kapp joined the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL in 1967 and was seen as the successor to Fran Tarkenton, who had been traded to the Giants. Kapp tied a single-game NFL record when he threw seven touchdown passes against the defending league champion, the Baltimore Colts, in September 1969. He threw 19 touchdown passes during the 1969 regular season, leading the Vikings to the 1970 Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Vikings, anchored by the Purple People Eaters, a fearsome defensive line with Carl Eller and Jim Marshall at the ends and Alan Page and Gary Larsen at the tackles, were strong favorites, but the Chiefs defeated them, 23-7.

Kapp incurred a badly injured shoulder when he was hit on a bootleg play, but he remained in the game, completing 16 passes for 183 yards, though he was intercepted twice. Kapp joined the Boston (later New England) Patriots in 1970. The Patriots finished with a 2-12 record, then drafted quarterback Jim Plunkett of Stanford, the Heisman Trophy winner.

Life after Football

Having already been involved in a contract dispute with the Patriots, Kapp refused to sign a standard players contract for the 1971 season and quit the team in July, then filed an antitrust suit against the NFL. A jury declined to award him damages, but the case represented an early challenge in the players’ ultimately successful struggle to win free agency rights.

Kapp turned to acting after his NFL career ended. He appeared on the TV crime series “Ironside” and in the football-themed movies “The Longest Yard” (1974) and “Semi-Tough” (1977). He was named the head football coach at California in 1982, a season that famously ended with “the play,” a five-lateral kickoff return by Cal for the winning touchdown against Stanford. He posted a record of 20-34-1 for five seasons at Berkeley.

Kapp was the British Columbia Lions’ general manager for most of the 1990 season and head coach of the Arena League’s Sacramento Attack in 1992. Kapp lived in Los Gatos, California, in his later years. In addition to his son J.J. (for Joseph John), he is survived by his second wife, Jennifer Kapp; another son, Will; his daughters Emiliana and Gabriela; his brother, Larry; and his sisters Joanie Ebberson, Linda Rorher, and Suzie McDonald. His first wife, Marcia, died in 2005.

Tributes to Kapp

Kapp’s intensity made a decided impression on pro football players. “He’s a sorry passer and really not a great quarterback, but he’s a great leader,” the Kansas City defensive end Jerry Mays was quoted by Sports Illustrated as saying after the team’s Super Bowl victory over the Vikings. “I hated to play against him. You felt his presence no matter where he was, on the sidelines or on the field. He’d look at you and challenge you with his eyes. When I think of him, I think of his eyes.”

Joe Kapp will be remembered as a tough and resilient quarterback who left his mark on both the CFL and the NFL. His leadership and intensity on the field inspired his teammates and struck fear in the hearts of his opponents. Rest in peace, Joe Kapp.

News Source : GVS SPORTS

Source Link :Joe Kapp, QB Who Led Vikings to Super Bowl IV, Passes Away at 85/