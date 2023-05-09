Dead – Death – Obituary News : Joe Kapp, Super Bowl QB, passes away at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Joe Kapp: A Football Legend Passes Away at 85

Joe Kapp, a former quarterback at Cal and a key player in the Minnesota Vikings’ Super Bowl run, passed away on Monday at the age of 85. His son, J.J. Kapp, confirmed his death to the San Francisco Chronicle and revealed that it was the result of a long battle with dementia.

A Football Career to Remember

Kapp was born and raised in California, where he excelled in both football and basketball during his college years at Cal. In 1958, he led the Golden Bears to the Pacific Coast Conference championship and onto the Rose Bowl, where they lost to Iowa in 1959, marking the last appearance of Cal in the Rose Bowl.

Kapp spent eight seasons in the Canadian Football League, where he twice led the British Columbia Lions to the Grey Cup title game. He then moved to the NFL in 1967, leading the Minnesota Vikings to the Super Bowl in 1969 with a 12-2 season. Though the Vikings lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl IV, Kapp remains the only quarterback to have led teams to a Rose Bowl, Grey Cup, and Super Bowl.

After three seasons with the Vikings, Kapp signed with the Boston Patriots in 1970, but the NFL commissioner declared his contract invalid, and Kapp never played again. He finished his NFL career with a 24-21-3 record as a starter, throwing for 5,911 yards, with 40 touchdowns and 64 interceptions. He also filed an antitrust suit against the NFL, which he eventually won, but he wasn’t awarded any damages.

A Life Beyond Football

Following his playing career, Kapp had small acting roles in films, including in \”The Longest Yard,\” during the 1970s. In 1982, he took over as head coach at Cal, where he had previously played, marking his first-ever coaching job. He was the coach of the Bears during the Nov. 20, 1982, game against Stanford, when Cal improbably won with four seconds left in a contest marked by the Stanford band prematurely stepping onto the field. However, Cal fired Kapp in 1986 after a 20-34-1 record.

A Tragic End

In his later years, as Kapp struggled with dementia, he expressed concerns about having chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease afflicting many former football players. J.J. Kapp confirmed that his father’s brain will be studied at UC San Francisco to determine whether he had CTE.

A Legacy to Remember

Joe Kapp will always be remembered as a football legend, not only for his impressive achievements on the field but also for his perseverance and resilience. Despite facing numerous challenges throughout his career and later in life, Kapp remained an inspiration to many and will be greatly missed by fans and loved ones alike.

News Source : Yardbarker

Source Link :Joe Kapp, former Super Bowl QB, dies at 85/