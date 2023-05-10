Dead – Death – Obituary News : Joe Kapp, the Golden Bear, Dies at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cal Football Legend Joe Kapp Passes Away at 85

Cal football legend Joe Kapp has passed away at the age of 85. Kapp led the Golden Bears to the 1959 Rose Bowl and served as the school’s head football coach in 1982 when Cal used The Play to defeat Stanford in the Big Game. He was also known for his memorable phrases, most notably “The Bear will not quit. The Bear will not die.”

A Legacy of Success

Kapp was a three-year starter at quarterback for Cal and was the PCC’s rushing leader in 1958. He spent his first eight seasons in professional football playing in the Canadian Football League and led the Minnesota Vikings to Super Bowl IV in 1970.

Kapp’s success at Cal and beyond led to his election in multiple Halls of Fame, including those of the Bay Area, British Columbia Sports, Cal Athletics, Canadian Football League, College Football, Laredo Latin American Sports, and National Hispanic Sports.

Memorable Phrases and Athletic Accomplishments

In addition to his illustrious career, Kapp was also known for his memorable and often repeated phrases, most notably “The Bear will not quit. The Bear will not die.” On the gridiron at Cal, Kapp was a three-year starter at quarterback who led the Bears to the Pacific Coast Conference title and a No. 16 ranking in the final AP Top 25 during his 1958 All-American senior campaign. He was the PCC’s rushing leader that season with 616 yards on the ground, which is the most ever in a single campaign by a Cal quarterback, while also scoring five rushing touchdowns. Kapp’s 931 career rushing yards were also the most by a Cal signal-caller for more than a half-century before Chase Garbers broke the mark in 2021. In addition, Kapp owns the school’s fourth-longest run from scrimmage of 92 yards against Oregon in 1958.

Recognition for Contributions to Sports

Kapp’s contributions to sports have been recognized with several honors and awards throughout his life. He was inducted into the Cal Athletic Hall of Fame in 1988 and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1984. In 2008, he was also inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame. Kapp was a trailblazer for Hispanic athletes, and in 2009 he was inducted into the National Hispanic Sports Hall of Fame. In 2018, Kapp was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

A Loss for the Cal Community and the World of Sports

Cal Athletics released a statement expressing their condolences to Kapp’s family and friends. The statement reads, “Joe Kapp was a legendary figure in Cal football history, and his contributions to the game of football and to Cal Athletics will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Kapp’s passing is a loss for the Cal community and the world of sports. However, his legacy will continue to inspire generations of athletes and fans alike. Rest in peace, Joe Kapp.

