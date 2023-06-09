Dead – Death – Obituary News : Joey Morgan: Cause of Death, Age and Bio

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Joey Morgan Bio, Wiki, Wikipedia, Cause of Death, Age, Died
Joey Morgan was an American actor, television personality, producer, cinematographer, and businessman from Chicago, Illinois. He was born on May 12, 1993 and passed away on November 21, 2021, at the age of 28. Joey was famous throughout the country for his hilarious performances and great acting ability. After playing Augie Foster in the 2015 film Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, he rose to fame.
Joey Morgan Biography
- Name: Joey Morgan
- Nickname: Joey
- Year old: Don’t know
- Date of birth: 1993
- Anniversary: November 21, 2021
- Job: Performer
- Zodiac sign: Don’t know
- Religion: Christian
- Nationality: American
- Place of birth: Illinois, USA
- Hometown: Illinois, USA
Joey Morgan Fitness
- Height: 5 feet 9 inches
- Weight: 85kg
- Eye color: Blue
- Hair color: Brown
- Shoe Size: Don’t know
Joey Morgan’s Education
- School: Don’t know
- College or university? Don’t know
- Education level: Graduated
Joey Morgan’s Family
- Dad: Don’t know
- Mom: Binks Morgan
- Siblings: Trevor Morgan
- Children: Boy: Don’t know Girl: Don’t know
Joey Morgan’s marital status
- Marital status: Unmarried
- Spouse’s name: Don’t know
- Job: Don’t know
Joey Morgan Collection & Net Worth
- Net worth in dollars: 4-5 million won
- Wage: Don’t know
Joey Morgan’s social media accounts
- Instagram: Click here
- Facebook: Click here
- Twitter: Click here
- YouTube: Click here
Joey Morgan’s career
According to the media, Morgan was a talented artist. He was involved in a variety of undertakings. According to IMDB, Joey made his television debut in 2015 with the release of the movie Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse. In his film debut, he played Augie Foster. Fans have praised the role in the movie.
Since then, he has appeared in many movies and television shows. Flower, Compadres, Camp Manna, Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and other famous works of his are just a few. In addition, he has appeared a number of times in episodes of the television show Critters: A New Binge.
He plays Christopher in this TV show. In addition, he works as a producer and cinematographer. Joey, a skilled cinematographer, has produced and directed the short films Montgomery Drive and Joyride. In 2020, he released Maximum Reload and Nether Blasters. He has a talent for acting and television character.
Conclusion
Joey Morgan was a talented American actor, television personality, producer, cinematographer, and businessman. He rose to fame after playing Augie Foster in the 2015 film Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse. Joey was involved in a variety of undertakings throughout his entertainment career and collaborated with many famous personalities. He will be missed by his fans and the entertainment industry.
- Joey Morgan obituary
- Joey Morgan death reason
- Joey Morgan funeral
- Joey Morgan family
- Joey Morgan legacy
News Source : Vo Thi Sau Secondary School
Source Link :Joey Morgan Bio, Wiki, Wikipedia, Cause of Death, Age, Died/