Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jo’Gori Harris Fatally Shot in Louisville’s Jacobs Neighborhood

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jo’Gori Harris Obituary, Death

The victim of the shooting that took place on Wednesday afternoon in the Jacobs section of Louisville was determined to be a male aged 30.

Confirmation of Jo’Gori Harris Jr.’s Death

The Jefferson County Coroner has confirmed that Jo’Gori Harris Jr., age 30, passed away at the scene of the accident in the 2400 block of Nichols View Court. This is in close proximity to Jacob Elementary School.

Impact on Jacob Elementary School

As a result of the investigation, parents of students attending Jacob Elementary School were instructed to collect their children at the school’s rear entrance rather than the front door. The school was around 30 minutes late in releasing students.

Homicide Unit Investigation

The Homicide Unit of the LMPD is conducting an investigation into the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Remembering Jo’Gori Harris Jr.

Jo’Gori Harris Jr. was known to be a loving son, brother, and friend. He was an active member of his community, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. His untimely death has left a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him.

Message of Condolences

We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Jo’Gori Harris Jr. during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : obituary note

Source Link :Jo’Gori Harris Obituary, Jo’Gori Harris Shot To Death In Louisville’s Jacobs Neighborhood – obituary note/