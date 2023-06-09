Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Barbour’s Death: Cause and Recent Obituary

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Barbour: A Tribute to a Loyal Member of Our Organization

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Barbour, a beloved member of our organization. John had served our group for the longest period of time, and his contributions to our organization will never be forgotten. On May 26, John passed away at the age of 99, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by all who knew him.

A Loyal Member of the Kilmarnock Angling Club

John had been a member of the Kilmarnock Angling Club for over seven decades, making him the senior member of the club. His dedication to the sport of angling was unwavering, and he was a true inspiration to all who shared his love for fishing. He was a skilled angler, and his knowledge of the sport was unsurpassed. But more than that, he was a kind and generous man who always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone he met.

A Man Who Will Be Much Missed

John’s passing has left a void in our organization that cannot be filled. He was a man of great character and integrity, and his presence will be sorely missed. We extend our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time. We know that they are in our thoughts and prayers, and that they will always have a special place in the hearts of all who knew John.

Paying Our Respects

We ask that anyone who knew John take a moment to stop and pay their respects to this wonderful angler and beautiful man. He was someone who made a difference in the lives of so many people, and his legacy will live on through the memories he created. We are grateful for the time we had with John, and we will always cherish the memories of the moments we shared.

The Funeral Service

The funeral service for John will be held at the Dreghorn Crematorium on Tuesday, June 13, at 10:30 a.m. We invite any family members or friends who wish to express their condolences to attend the service and pay their respects. John was a loyal member of our organization, a skilled angler, and a beautiful human being. He will be greatly missed, but his memory will live on forever.

Rest in peace, John Barbour.

