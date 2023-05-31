Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Beasley, Actor in ‘Everwood’ and ‘The Soul Man,’ Passes Away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Actor John Beasley Passes Away at 79

The entertainment industry has lost another talented actor as John Beasley passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79. Beasley’s son Mike announced the news on Facebook, sharing a heartfelt message about his father’s passing. He described his father as his hero and best friend, and thanked him for everything he had done for him.

Beasley had been undergoing tests on his liver in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, before his condition unexpectedly worsened. He passed away in a local hospital, leaving behind a legacy of great performances and memorable characters.

Born on June 26, 1943, Beasley didn’t start acting until he was in his late forties, landing his first role in the 1989 film “Rapid Fire.” Despite starting his career later in life, Beasley made a great impact on the entertainment industry, starring in numerous popular TV shows and films.

Throughout his career, Beasley appeared in shows like “Brewster Place,” “CSI,” “Judging Amy,” “Treme,” “Boston Legal,” and “Your Honor.” However, his most notable roles were that of Irv Driver, the bus driver on the WB drama “Everwood,” and Barton Bellentine, the father of Cedric the Entertainer’s character on the TV Land comedy series “The Soul Man.”

Beasley’s film career was also impressive, as he appeared in movies like “The Apostle,” “The Mighty Ducks,” “Rudy,” “Little Big League,” “The General’s Daughter,” “Firestarter,” and “V.I. Warshawski.” His talent and versatility as an actor allowed him to take on a wide range of roles, showcasing his ability to play both dramatic and comedic characters.

Beasley’s passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry, as he was a respected and beloved figure in the acting community. His contributions to film and television will be remembered for years to come, and his impact on the industry will continue to be felt for generations.

In a time where the world is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a reminder that life is fragile and unpredictable. We should cherish the time we have with our loved ones, and honor those who have passed by celebrating their lives and accomplishments.

John Beasley will be missed, but his legacy will live on through his work and the memories he created for his family, friends, and fans. Rest in peace, John Beasley.

News Source : Mason Bissada

Source Link :Actor John Beasley, Known for ‘Everwood’ and ‘The Soul Man,’ Dies at 79/