Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘John Beasley, Star of ‘Rudy’ and ‘The Mighty Ducks,’ Passes Away at 79′

Remembering John Beasley: The Legacy of an Actor and Community Leader

On August 17, 2021, the world lost a talented actor and community leader, John Beasley. He passed away at the age of 79 in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, while undergoing tests on his liver. Beasley had an extensive career in film and television, with over 90 credits to his name. However, he was more than just an actor. Beasley was also a mentor, a philanthropist, and a champion for artists in his community.

Born in 1941 in Mississippi, Beasley moved to Nebraska in the 1960s to attend college. While he initially pursued a degree in education, he discovered a passion for theater and began performing in local productions. In the 1980s, Beasley founded the John Beasley Theater, a community space that provided opportunities for aspiring actors, writers, and directors to hone their craft. The theater became a beloved institution in Omaha, and Beasley himself was known for his generosity and warmth.

Beasley’s acting career took off in the 1990s and 2000s, with notable roles in films like “Rudy” and “The Mighty Ducks.” However, he often spoke of his pride in his work on the 1997 film “The Apostle,” in which he played the friend and confidante of Robert Duvall’s titular character. Beasley received critical acclaim for his performance, and it remains a highlight of his career.

Beyond his work on stage and screen, Beasley was also a dedicated philanthropist. He and his wife, actress and director Diane Burch, founded the Beasley-Burch Theater Company, which produced plays that explored issues of social justice and racial equality. Beasley was also involved in numerous community organizations, including the Omaha Community Playhouse and the Great Plains Black History Museum.

In the wake of Beasley’s passing, tributes poured in from colleagues and fans alike. His son Tyrone Beasley told The Hollywood Reporter, “I lost my best friend today. They say you shouldn’t ever meet your heroes because they don’t turn out to be who you thought they were. That is so wrong. My hero was my father. Thank you for everything. I hope I made you proud. Love you more.” Fellow actor and Omaha native Gabrielle Union tweeted, “Rest in love and power John Beasley. Thank you for your artistry and your dedication to uplifting your community through the John Beasley Theater. You will be missed.”

John Beasley’s legacy is one of talent, generosity, and dedication to his craft and his community. He leaves behind a body of work that will continue to inspire and entertain audiences for generations to come, as well as a model for how to use one’s success to uplift others. As his son Mike wrote in a Facebook post, “I hope I made you proud.” It is clear that John Beasley’s impact will be felt for many years to come.

News Source : https://www.wbrc.com

Source Link :Actor John Beasley of ‘Rudy,’ ‘The Mighty Ducks’ dies at 79/