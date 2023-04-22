Dead – Death – Obituary News : “John Bonham’s Cause of Death” (27 characters)

What was the cause of John Bonham’s death?

The Tragic Death of John Bonham: How the Led Zeppelin Drummer Met His Untimely Demise

Heading 1: Introduction

John Bonham, the drummer of the legendary rock band Led Zeppelin, passed away on September 25, 1980, at the young age of 32. His death remains one of the most shocking and heartbreaking incidents in the history of rock music. While the exact cause of his demise is still a topic of discussion, his story has left an indelible mark on the music world. In this article, we delve deeper into the circumstances surrounding John Bonham’s death, and how it impacted the world of music forever.

Heading 2: The Tragic Night

On the night of September 24, 1980, Led Zeppelin was rehearsing for their upcoming tour in preparation for the release of their ninth studio album, “In Through the Out Door.” Bonham, who had a history of alcohol abuse, started drinking heavily. He consumed an enormous amount of vodka, about 40 shots in a span of 12 hours.

Heading 3: The Discovery

The next day, on September 25, 1980, Band Road Manager Benji LeFevre and Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones went to wake Bonham up for rehearsals. To their shock, they found him unresponsive. Efforts to revive him failed, and the emergency services were called to the scene. John Bonham was declared dead later that afternoon.

Heading 4: The Cause of Death

An autopsy was conducted, and it was determined that Bonham had choked on his vomit in his sleep and died of asphyxiation. The coroner ruled his death accidental, caused by alcohol-related pulmonary edema, which is the accumulation of fluid in the lungs due to excessive drinking.

Heading 5: The Aftermath

The news of John Bonham’s sudden death hit the music world hard. Led Zeppelin, one of the most influential and successful rock bands of all time, had lost its heartbeat. The surviving members disbanded the group, citing that it would be impossible to replace Bonham. Fans all over the world mourned the loss of the drummer, and tributes poured in from all quarters.

Heading 6: A Look at John Bonham’s Life and Legacy

John Bonham was born in 1948 in England and was a self-taught drummer. He became famous for his phenomenal technique, speed, and footwork, which set him apart from his contemporaries. He was heavily influenced by drumming legends such as Max Roach, Gene Krupa, and Buddy Rich. Bonham’s hard-hitting style and improvisation abilities made him one of the most sought-after drummers of his time.

Heading 7: Conclusion

In conclusion, John Bonham’s sudden and untimely death remains a significant event in the history of rock and roll. His legacy lives on through his music and the countless drummers he has influenced. John Bonham will always be remembered as one of the greatest drummers of all time and a member of one of the most iconic rock bands in history.