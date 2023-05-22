Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Burrows Passes Away in Wisconsin: Death Cause and Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Burrows: A Tribute to a Dear Friend

We were deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend John Burrows. Just the day before, we had talked about various things, and now we can’t believe he is gone. We had known each other and been friends for the past quarter of a century, working alongside each other on the event from the very beginning of Bear Week Provincetown until the very end.

A Legacy of Friendship

Club Purgatory, where I worked as a resident DJ, was the location of several of the initial gatherings that were held by PtownBears. Throughout the years, I have lent my assistance to the organization in a variety of capacities, such as acting as a DJ for a number of different events, providing them with lunches while I worked at Provincetown General Store, designing postcards and posters for a number of different events, and working the Bear Booth during Bear Week.

John initiated a get-together that has since grown into an occasion and has expanded to become an event that is now held on a global scale, drawing males from all over the world. Because of this, I will be eternally grateful that we were able to call each other friends. He will be sorely missed. Goodbye, my friend.

A Shocking Loss

It’s hard for me to wrap my head around the fact that the last time I spoke to him was only the day before, around the same time I found out he had passed away. This news is perplexing to me, Leonard. In addition to that, the lovely cat posts that he makes. How is it even feasible for this to take place?

John will always be remembered as a dear friend who touched the lives of many. His legacy and impact will continue to inspire and motivate us to keep his memory alive. Rest in peace, John Burrows.

John Burrows death Wisconsin John Burrows obituary announcement John Burrows funeral arrangements John Burrows life and legacy John Burrows condolences and tributes

News Source : obituary prayers

Source Link :John Burrows Obituary Wisconsin, John Burrows Has Died – Death Cause – obituary prayers/