Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Cushman III Passes Away at 82

Legendary Real Estate Veteran John Cushman III Passes Away at 82

On May 4, 2023, the real estate industry lost one of its greats with the passing of John C. Cushman III, the grandson of the founder of Cushman & Wakefield. Cushman was 82 years old at the time of his death and served as the chairman of global transactions at the brokerage. His contributions to the commercial real estate industry and philanthropic efforts will be forever remembered and cherished.

A Career That Spanned Nearly Six Decades

Cushman began his career in the real estate industry in 1963 with Cushman & Wakefield in New York City. Four years later, he moved to Los Angeles to open the brokerage’s first office in Southern California. In 1978, Cushman and his twin brother, Louis B. Cushman, founded their own firm known as Cushman Corporation Realty. The company grew to have 200 employees and offices in 11 cities nationwide at its peak.

In 2001, Cushman Corporation Realty merged with Cushman & Wakefield, and John Cushman became the global chair of the board. The company went on to merge with DTZ in 2015, further expanding its reach and impact in the global real estate market.

Contributions to the Industry and Community

During his illustrious career, Cushman sat on the board of 14 public companies. He served on Cushman & Wakefield’s global advisory board and was chairman and director of Zaca Mesa Winery in Santa Barbara at the time of his death.

Aside from his professional accomplishments, Cushman also valued the importance of giving back and was a staunch supporter of many philanthropic efforts. His contributions to various organizations will contribute to his legacy and continue to impact the lives of many.

A Fondly Remembered Legacy

Cushman is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Jeanine, four sons, 10 grandchildren, and two brothers. His family released a statement expressing their deep sorrow at his passing and acknowledging his impact on the real estate industry and the lives of those he touched.

“John’s successes in commercial real estate were extremely notable, but his positive impact on so many careers are what mattered to him even more. John always valued the importance of giving back and was a staunch supporter of many philanthropic efforts. His contributions to so many organizations will contribute to his legacy.”

A Final Farewell

Cushman & Wakefield also released a statement expressing their deep sadness at the loss of John Cushman III and acknowledging his impact on their company and the commercial real estate industry as a whole.

“John was an extraordinary businessperson and global citizen who significantly impacted Cushman & Wakefield, the commercial real estate industry, and broader community. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and all who join us in mourning this profound loss. John will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.”

John Cushman III’s contributions to the real estate industry and his philanthropic efforts will be remembered and celebrated for years to come. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to impact the lives and careers of many.

News Source : Los Angeles Business Journal

Source Link :John Cushman III Dies at 82/