Dead – Death – Obituary News : John David Barr Jr. Passes Away: Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John David Barr Jr.: A Life Well-Lived

John David Barr Jr. passed away on [date] at the age of 54 after a prolonged battle with illness. He was a resident of Russell Springs and was born in Henderson, Kentucky on March 20, 1969. John was preceded in death by his parents, John Barr Sr. and Sharon Tripp Sullivan. He was named after his late father.

A Life of Accomplishments

John was a successful entrepreneur, having owned B&B Underwater Logistics and Lake Cumberland Canvas. He was passionate about the lake and loved to go turkey hunting. John was a regular attendee of the Pleasant Hill Community Church. He was a beloved member of the Russell Springs community.

Family and Legacy

John is survived by his son, Colton Barr, and his wife, Chaley, of Russell Springs, and his daughter, Brittany Barr, and her husband, Dan Thorne, of Indianapolis, Indiana. He is also survived by his stepmother, Sue Barr, of Jamestown, three sisters, Elaine (and Charlie) Buis of Russell Springs, Melissa Hill of Russell Springs, and Stephanie Alexander of Livingston, Texas, and four grandchildren, Kian, Rylan, Cameron, and Lillianna.

Celebrating John’s Life

The funeral home will open for viewing on Sunday at 11 AM and will remain open until the start of the funeral ceremonies at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to the Bernard Funeral Home in John’s memory to assist with the financial burden of funeral expenses. Bernard Funeral Home has been entrusted with the responsibility of carrying out John’s funeral preparations. Visitors can sign the digital guestbook on the funeral home’s website, www.bernardfuneralhome.com.

A Fond Farewell

John David Barr Jr. lived a life filled with accomplishments and joy. He will be remembered fondly by his family, friends, and community. May he rest in peace.

John David Barr Jr. funeral arrangements John David Barr Jr. cause of death John David Barr Jr. legacy and contributions John David Barr Jr. family and loved ones John David Barr Jr. memorial services and tributes

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :John David Barr Jr. Obituary, Death, John David Barr Jr. has passed away – obituary updates/