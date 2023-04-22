Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Grant of Brockton MA Dies – Death Cause – Obituary

John Grant, a resident of Brockton, MA, has passed away. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Remembering John Grant: A Life Well-lived

Early Life and Education

John Grant, also known as John Grant, was born in Brockton, Massachusetts on December 31, 1941 to Reginald and Kathleen Grant. He grew up without his parents and brother, Richard, who had passed away before he was born. Despite these early challenges, John persevered and went on to graduate from Brockton High School and the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Stockbridge School of Agriculture.

Career and Family

After completing his education, John accepted an internship offer at Veg-Acre Farm in Sandwich, Massachusetts, where he would later meet his wife, Willa. The couple married and celebrated 60 years of marriage in September of the previous year. John’s career in the produce industry was thriving, and he eventually established the Grant Stanton Produce Company.

John and Willa had three children, Shawn, Willa Heather, and Thomas, and six grandchildren, Ryan, Pamela, Grant, Paige, Payton, and Bridget.

Dedication to Community and Conservation

John was a well-respected and active member of the community. He spent 41 years on the Easton Conservation Commission, where he worked tirelessly to preserve and protect the natural treasures of Easton for everyone to enjoy.

His contributions to the community were recognized through various awards and acknowledgements. The Outstanding Public Servant award was bestowed upon him by both the Easton Jaycees and Lions Club. Additionally, the W.L. Award recognized his dedication to environmental stewardship.

The agricultural areas inside the Wheaton Farm Management Area were named after him as a tribute to his dedication to agriculture.

In Loving Memory

John Grant passed away peacefully on April 22, 2023, leaving behind a family and community who deeply mourn his loss. His legacy lives on, and his contributions to his community and conservation efforts will never be forgotten.