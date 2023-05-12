Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Helgeland, Renowned Humanities Professor, Passes Away at 82

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Helgeland: Retired NDSU Professor and Ethics Institute Founder

John Helgeland, a retired North Dakota State University (NDSU) professor and founder of the Northern Plains Ethics Institute, passed away on May 8, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was known for his opposition to religious extremist groups and was highly regarded by his colleagues and students.

A Scholar and Colleague

According to Tom Isern, a professor of history at NDSU, “No one could ask for a better scholar and colleague in university life than Professor John Helgeland.” Helgeland was a humanities scholar who had time for his colleagues and students. He would even ride the train from Fargo to Williston just to spend an afternoon discussing topics he was passionate about with citizens. Isern added, “His powers of reflection and expression were unmatched in these parts. He was the humanities in human form.”

A Life Devoted to Teaching

Helgeland received his Bachelor of Arts from Luther College in 1962 and his Ph.D. from the University of Chicago Divinity School in 1973. He came to Fargo in 1977 to teach at NDSU and remained there until his retirement in 2015. Even after retirement, he continued to teach classes and play his trombone in a local brass band.

Founder of Northern Plains Ethics Institute

Helgeland was instrumental in setting up the Northern Plains Ethics Institute, North Dakota’s first ethics institution. Dennis Cooley, interim head of NDSU’s department of history, philosophy, and religious studies, said, “Humanities is not something to be locked in the university, it’s a living thing. He lived that all the time.” Helgeland loved his students and the subject matter, and he would bring in a box of items that he collected, sometimes including a rabbit skull, and dump it out on a table before challenging his students to figure out how all the items were connected.

Controversial Beliefs and Fearlessness

Helgeland believed that Christianity spread into the Roman army far earlier than most historians thought, a somewhat controversial belief that was later proven true when archaeologists stumbled upon a chapel at a Roman army site. He also stood up to the far-right, anti-government and antisemitic group, Posse Comitatus. His name was actually on one of their hit lists, and during a speech he gave, members of the group were waiting for him. He was able to escape while friends delayed the would-be attackers.

A Focus on Ethics

Helgeland’s work focused primarily on one question: What kind of world do we want to live in, and how do we get there? He served as the Northern Plains Ethics Institute’s director from 2000 until 2015 and advised people to plan for the next 10, 50, or even 100 years. The Ethics Institute wrestled with issues such as ethics in agriculture, education, political life, health care, and business. Helgeland also helped form NDSU’s Group Decision Center in 1998, an electronic consensus-forming laboratory.

Luther College Recognizes Helgeland for Outstanding Service

After his retirement, Helgeland was recognized by Luther College for outstanding service to the community. Paula J. Carlson, president of Luther College, wrote that the award was “based on criteria which include meritorious service to society, loyalty and service to Luther College, and fidelity to the ideals of Luther College.”

Celebration of Life Service Planned

A celebration of life service for John Helgeland is being planned for August 11, 2021, at Fargo’s Olivet Lutheran Church. Helgeland’s legacy as a scholar and advocate for ethics will be remembered by his colleagues, students, and community for years to come.

John Helgeland Retired NDSU Professor Humanities Human Form Obituary

News Source : InForum

Source Link :Retired NDSU professor John Helgeland, called ‘humanities in human form,’ dies at 82 – InForum/