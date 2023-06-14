Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Hollins’ Death: Age and Funeral Details

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John Hollins: A Legend in English Football

Early Life and Career

John William Hollins was born on July 16, 1946, in Guildford, United Kingdom. He developed a passion for football at a young age and became a product of Chelsea’s youth system. Hollins made his first-team debut at the age of 17 and quickly rose through the ranks to become one of England’s most sought-after footballers.

Football Career

Hollins initially played as a midfielder before becoming an effective full-back later in his career. Throughout his career, he played in the Football League for Chelsea, Queens Park Rangers, and Arsenal, before returning to Chelsea again. Hollins made almost 600 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 64 times during his two spells at Stamford Bridge between 1963 and 1984.

During his first period at Chelsea, he lifted the FA Cup, Cup Winners’ Cup, and League Cup before leaving and returning eight years later to help them earn promotion from the second tier.

Coaching Career

Following his retirement in 1984 from active football, Hollins was appointed as manager for Chelsea in 1985, a position he held for three years. Hollins went on to manage Swansea City, Rochdale, Raith Rovers, Stockport, Crawley, and Weymouth, among others.

Death and Tributes

John Hollins passed away at the age of 76 on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The cause of his death has not yet been made public at the time of this writing. Following his demise, family, friends, colleagues, football lovers, and the entire football community paid tribute to the Chelsea legend.

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry tweeted his condolences to the friends and family of Hollins, while ex-Scotland forward David Speedie tweeted: “Really sad to hear John Hollins has passed away. Long before the days of big money, social media and billionaire owners, John cemented his place as an all-time Chelsea legend. He’ll be missed by everyone who knew him. My thoughts go out to his family & friends.”

Final Funeral Arrangements

At the time of this report, the family was planning his final funeral arrangement, and the details are yet to be finalized. We will keep you updated.

Conclusion

John Hollins was a legend in English football, and his contributions to the game will never be forgotten. His passing has left a void in the football community, and he will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

