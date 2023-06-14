Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Hollins, Former Chelsea Player and Manager, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ex-Chelsea Player and Manager John Hollins Passes Away at 76

On Wednesday, March 10th, 2021, the football world mourned the loss of John Hollins, a former Chelsea player and manager. The 76-year-old club legend passed away after a long battle with illness. His death has left a void in the hearts of Chelsea fans, who remember him as one of the greatest players to have ever donned the famous blue shirt.

A Glittering Career

Hollins was born on June 16th, 1946, in Guildford, Surrey, England. He joined Chelsea at the age of 15 and went on to make more than 590 appearances for the club over two spells. He was a versatile midfielder who could play in any position and was known for his tireless work rate and leadership qualities.

Hollins won several trophies during his time at Chelsea. He was part of the League Cup-winning team in 1965 and played a key role in their FA Cup triumph in 1970. He also helped the club win the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1971 and the European Super Cup in 1971 and 1998.

A True Chelsea Hero

Hollins was more than just a talented player. He was a true Chelsea hero who embodied the club’s values and spirit. He was loved and respected by fans, teammates, and opponents alike for his professionalism, dedication, and sportsmanship.

After retiring as a player, Hollins took over as Chelsea’s manager in 1985. He managed the club for three seasons and helped them avoid relegation in his first season. He also led them to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup in 1986 and the Full Members’ Cup final in 1986 and 1987.

Speaking on behalf of the club, Lord Daniel Finkelstein said: “We were so sorry to hear of the death of John Hollins. He was a hero to the fans of this club, and very much that to me. He was at the heart of one of Chelsea’s greatest teams and, as well as contributing to its trophy success, he expressed its spirit. He lifted up the team with his play and lit up the Bridge with his smile.”

A Modest Legend

Despite his many achievements, Hollins remained a humble and modest person. He never boasted about his accomplishments and always credited his success to his teammates and coaches.

John’s son Chris Hollins said: “John was always so modest about the role he played in Chelsea’s history. He was only 15 when he signed for the club and went on to win trophies in those incredible sides of the ’60s and ’70s. He had so many stories, but he always told us he just loved running out at the Bridge and wearing that famous blue shirt. We will miss him as a husband, a father and grandfather and will always be proud of what he achieved in the game.”

A Legacy That Will Live On

John Hollins’ legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of Chelsea fans forever. He will always be remembered as a true legend of the club who gave his all for the team and the fans. His contribution to Chelsea’s success cannot be overstated, and his passing is a great loss to the football community.

Rest in peace, John Hollins. You will be greatly missed.

John Hollins death John Hollins Chelsea John Hollins career John Hollins obituary John Hollins legacy

News Source : Ansser Sadiq

Source Link :Ex-Chelsea player and manager John Hollins passes away/