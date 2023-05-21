Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Hoyt Passes Away in Boston – Condolences and Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Hoyt: A Devoted Patriots Fan and Loving Grandfather

On Saturday, May 21, 2023, the town of Holliston lost one of its beloved residents. John Hoyt, who was 69 years old, passed away at his residence. He was born and raised in Holliston, and it was the place he called home until the very end.

Family and Personal Life

John was the son of Eileen (McGrath) and Stanley Hoyt. His father was a native of Elizabeth, New Jersey, but had lived in Holliston for his entire life. John was married to Marli (Henriques) Hoyt for 38 years, and their marriage was one of the highlights of his life. He is survived by his wife, two children, Jamie Arriola and Kelly Hoyt, and his siblings Jim Hoyt and Nancy Englehardt.

Avid Patriots Fan

John was a devoted follower of the New England Patriots and never missed a single game. He was also an avid listener of sports radio programs. His dedication to his favorite team was unparalleled.

Love for Grandchildren

John found joy in many activities, but his grandchildren were the most important factor in his overall level of contentment throughout his life. He leaves behind three grandchildren named Avery, Riley, and Declan. They were the light of his life, and he cherished every moment he spent with them.

Surviving Family Members

In addition to his immediate family, John is survived by his mother-in-law Adelaide Henriques, brother-in-law Manny Henriques, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Final Thoughts

John Hoyt was a kind and loving man who brought joy to everyone he met. His love for his family, the Patriots, and his grandchildren was unparalleled. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the community of Holliston. Rest in peace, John.

