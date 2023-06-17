Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Lee Passes Away at 60 – Archive

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John Lee Obituary, Death Cause

We were just informed of the extremely heartbreaking news that our dear friend and fellow dancer John Lee had passed away in a calm manner the night before. This news has completely devastated us. Because of this piece of information, we are in a state of shock and disbelief. During the final moments of his life, loving ones from both of his families were there to care for him.

Active Member of the Dancing Community

As a direct result of the news, each and every one of us is currently feeling an overwhelming sense of sadness. Both John and his wife Cath were keen dancers and active members of the community of dancers that visited the Wenvoe Village Hall over the course of a number of years. John and Cath met each other while they were attending dances at the hall.

Remembering Cathy and Her Family

The Wenvoe Village Hall served as the gathering place for this group of dancing enthusiasts. We will remember Cathy and her family in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this trying time. We are sorry for what they are going through. During this difficult time, we will continue to remember them in our thoughts and prayers. The information that has been obtained regarding the funeral preparations that have been carried out will be made public at the appropriate time, which we will determine when it is.

A Devastating Loss

John Lee was a beloved member of the dancing community and a dear friend to many. His death has left a void that cannot be filled. We will always remember his infectious smile and his love for dance. John will be missed by all who knew him.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, we extend our deepest sympathies to John’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We will always cherish the memories we have of him and honor his legacy by continuing to dance and celebrate life to the fullest, just as he did. Rest in peace, John Lee.

News Source : obituary archive

Source Link :John Lee Obituary, John Lee Has Passed Away – obituary archive/