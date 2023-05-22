Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Loveday Death: Funeral News and Cause of Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Geoff Leeds Obituary, Death

The news of the demise of Manawat Representative No. 1044 John Loveday has left the Manawat Rugby Union in a state of deep sadness. John, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 74, was a member of the Manawat team that won the illustrious Ranfurly Shield in 1976 and played 65 games for the club between 1969 and 1979.

A Well-Liked Member of the Pack

Legends such as Sam Strahan, Frank Oliver, and John Callesen were regular teammates of his on the second row, where he played. Loveday was always a well-liked member of the pack due to the fact that he had a knack for gaining possession of the ball and was known for his relentless rucking. The Palmerston North Boys’ High School alumnus made his debut in 1969 before moving to the United States to attend chiropractic school there.

A Comeback After Injury

In 1973, he went back to his hometown and was greeted by an immediate recall to the sales force. He was constantly in the center of the action and paid the price in 1977 when he fractured two vertebrae during a match against the British and Irish Lions. He paid the price because he was usually in the thick of the action. At that moment, he announced that his playing days were over, but less than two months later, he was back out there competing.

An All Black 787

1976 was the year that John was asked to try out for the All Blacks for the first time, but it wasn’t until 1978 that he was asked to join the team for their trip to the United Kingdom. During the tour, he donned the black jersey for sevens games, which led to his being named All Black 787. He continued to be an important contributor to Manawat, despite the fact that his back issue continued to cause him difficulties. In 1979, he decided to stop playing rugby so that he could concentrate on his job.

Remembering John

All of John’s friends and family are in our thoughts and prayers at this time. His contributions to the sport of rugby and his dedication to his team will not be forgotten. He will be remembered as a well-liked member of the pack, a skilled player, and a true sportsman.

