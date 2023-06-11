Dead – Death – Obituary News : John McAuley passes away: Cause of Death & Recent Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John McAuley Obituary, Death – Author John Wylie McAuley, Jr.

Our hearts are broken to inform you of John Wylie McAuley Jr.’s death on June 9, 2023. John, who was born on March 11, 1942, in Mt. Vernon, had a wonderful life marked by a deep devotion to God and his family. All those who knew and loved him will carry his unique legacy with them forever.

A Life of Love and Devotion

John was married to Dorothy Rains McAuley for 55 years, and she was his rock throughout their lives together. Their partnership was a symbol of everlasting love and commitment. John ‘Clint’ McAuley’s father, John, took great satisfaction in the man his son had become because of the influence of John’s love and instruction. John’s life was enriched beyond measure by the presence of his beloved granddaughters, Sarah and Dean McAuley, whom he adored in the role of doting “Mandad.”

John’s family included his father, mother, and older brother, all of whom had passed away before him: John Wiley McAuley Sr., Beatrice ‘Ruth’ Wylie McAuley. John was a devout Christian and a pillar of both the Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler and the First Baptist Church in Winnsboro. His generosity, altruism, and eagerness to serve others had a profound impact on countless people’s lives. John’s kindness and compassion brightened the lives of everyone he met, and he left an indelible mark on those who were lucky enough to cross his path.

A Legacy of Character and Connection

John had the kind of lasting connections with other people that spoke volumes about his character throughout his time on Earth. Clint McAuley, Danny Kelly, Kenny Spurlin, Lynn Swanner, Chuck Cone, Johan Wessels, and honorary pallbearer Dean McAuley are just few of the people who will always cherish his memory.

Honoring John’s Memory

Let us honor John’s memory by reflecting on his life of devotion to the Lord of Lords as we gather to celebrate his passing. Although he is no longer here with us in body, his memory will live on to give us strength. May we find peace at Jesus’ feet and comfort in the memories of John that we shared during this time of great sorrow. Let us remember him fondly by modeling the goodwill, compassion, and faith in God he showed to the world. Thank you for everything, John. You will always have a special place in our memories.

