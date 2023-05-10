Dead – Death – Obituary News : John McCool Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John McCool Obituary – Death: Tracy McCool’s Husband, John McCool Died After Battling Cancer

John McCool was a fighter by nature, and he fought his last battle with colon cancer for nearly five years. Unfortunately, Tracy McCool’s husband passed away, leaving behind a legacy of courage, strength, and determination.

A True Fighter

John McCool was skilled in combat, having served in the military and later opening a gym where he trained mixed martial arts competitors. When he received his cancer diagnosis in 2018, he employed all of those useful skills on a daily basis.

Despite the unfavorable outlook, John didn’t let cancer alter his personality, and he never stopped smiling. He had a motto of “always leave ’em laughing,” which he applied whenever he went in for treatment. His goal was to make his nurse crack a smile, and he succeeded more times than not.

A Brave Advocate

During nearly five years of grueling tests and treatments, John remained brave and never gave up the chance to share his experience to benefit others. He even started advocating for causes, encouraging his friends to get tested and urging them to visit the doctor at the age of 35 instead of waiting until 50.

“You should visit the doctor. You must depart when you are 35 rather than at 50. OK? You obtain it at 50. I may have had cancer for a while, but when I finally went in, it was stage four,” John said. “I don’t give a damn if it costs you the amount you have in your savings. Take the money out of your savings, rely on your insurance. Whatever. Make a trip to the Cleveland Clinic. Get your blood tested. Go assess your possessions and hope you don’t possess this.”

Condolences and Prayers

John McCool’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. At this difficult time, we can offer our condolences and prayers to the McCool family. Your messages of support will go a long way in helping them cope with their loss.

John McCool’s legacy will live on as an inspiration to all those who knew him. He was a true fighter, a brave advocate, and a loving husband. Rest in peace, John McCool.

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :Tracy McCool’s Husband, John McCool Died After Battling Cancer – TOP INFO GUIDE/