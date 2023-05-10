Dead – Death – Obituary News : John McCool’s Cancer-Related Death: Tracy’s Husband Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John McCool, the husband of experienced news presenter and journalist Tracy McCool, passed away on Wednesday after a five-year-long battle with colorectal cancer. John’s condition had been a fight for Tracy and her family for some time, and they had openly shared their hardships and participated in several fundraising events for cancer research and awareness.

John’s prognosis was never good, but he never let that alter who he was, and he never stopped smiling. He shared his health-related advice, urging men to keep an eye on the condition of their colons. Despite the difficult times, Tracy remained John’s dependable and supportive wife and their children’s loving mother.

John’s passing has devastated Tracy and her family, and they are still processing it. However, Tracy’s tenacity and resilience in the middle of such a tough time have inspired many. She has persevered in her work as a Fox 8 news anchor and has shown incredible fortitude when faced with challenges.

Following the announcement of John’s death, Fox 8 sent the McCool family their condolences and offered their love to Tracy, Cassidy, and Carter. John’s passing has also prompted an outpouring of tributes and condolences on Twitter from friends and colleagues.

John was not just a beloved husband and father but also a coach for mixed martial arts participants in his gym and a military veteran. Throughout his battle with cancer, he participated in several clinical studies and attempted a variety of therapies to “choke out cancer.”

John’s passing is a reminder of the importance of cancer research and early detection. His wife Tracy has been vocal about the need for men to get screened for colon cancer and has urged people not to ignore their symptoms.

John’s passing is a loss to the community, but his legacy will live on through those he inspired and helped during his life. May he rest in peace, and may his family find comfort in the memories they shared with him.

