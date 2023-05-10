Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Metz, Founder of Metz Culinary Management, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John C. Metz, a renowned entrepreneur and founder of Metz Culinary Management and Environmental Services, passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in his home surrounded by his family on Monday morning. Metz was a man of integrity who believed in the power of food to bring people together. He was survived by his children, John, Jeff, and Maureen, and his grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ashley, and Jeffrey, along with a host of extended family, friends, and community members whose lives he touched.

John Metz Jr., CEO and Executive Chef of Sterling Culinary Management, which he co-founded with his father, paid tribute to his father’s legacy by highlighting his passion for hospitality and his ability to make people feel special through his warmth, smile, and laughter. Maureen Metz, Executive Vice President of Metz Culinary Management, remembered her father as a mentor, friend, and role model whose legacy would continue to inspire and guide them. Jeff Metz, President and CEO of Metz Culinary Management, expressed his gratitude for his father’s spirit that would continue to live on in the company he created and in the hearts of all who knew him.

Community leaders, including Attorney Murray Ufberg, Marjorie Henry Marquart, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, Sen. Lisa Baker, and Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, President/CEO Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber, mourned the loss of Metz and remembered him as a gentle giant, a true friend, and a champion of the community. They praised Metz for his generosity, philanthropy, and commitment to leadership and civic engagement.

Metz was a self-made entrepreneur who became a pioneer in the hospitality industry. He started his career in entry-level positions in the industry and served as a cook in the U.S. Army. In 1967, he founded Custom Management Corporation, which became one of the country’s largest food service management companies. He eventually sold the company to Morrison’s Hospitality, where he served as Chairman and CEO. After several years with Custom Management, Metz turned his passion for hospitality to restaurants, specifically T.G.I. Friday’s, franchising his first Friday’s in Wilkes-Barre, which continues to be one of the most successful locations for the brand.

Metz was awarded Friday’s Domestic Franchise Developer of the Year in 1995 and Franchisee Group of the Year in 2011 and 2016. At the time of his passing, he owned and operated nine Friday’s restaurants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Metz expanded his restaurant holdings in 2008 to include Northeastern Pennsylvania’s first and only Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Mohegan Pennsylvania. In 1994, he launched Metz Culinary Management, specializing in providing dining management solutions for healthcare, educational, and corporate organizations. He further expanded management services in 2000 to include custodial, housekeeping, and maintenance offerings with the addition of Metz Environmental Services. Today, Metz Culinary Management is currently ranked number 14 among the top 50 food service companies in the United States. Together with Metz EVS, the companies employ more than 7,500 team members.

Throughout his career, Metz served on many food industry, general leadership, and community-focused boards and was recognized with numerous awards as an industry and community leader. Most notably, the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) Silver Plate Award, which honors outstanding and innovative talents in the hospitality industry. During his distinguished career, Metz served on many boards of directors, including the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association’s Education Foundation, the Leadership Roundtable, and Misericordia University, where he served as a past chairman of the board.

Beyond his numerous accolades and awards, Metz was dedicated to the communities he served. He was recognized for his service by many groups, including the 2013 Northeast Pennsylvania Council of the Boy Scouts of America’s Distinguished Citizen Award, the 2013 Wilkes-Barre Association of the Blind Distinguished Service Award, and the 2014 Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Citizens Award.

Metz’s family has set up a memorial fund at The Luzerne Foundation to honor John and Mary’s legacy of giving through scholarships and nonprofit grants to those in need of aid in the Luzerne County and Sarasota, Florida communities.

John C. Metz was an exemplary entrepreneur and community leader who believed in the power of food to bring people together. His legacy will continue to inspire and guide his family, friends, and community members who had the privilege of knowing him.

News Source : Times Leader

Source Link :Metz Culinary Management founder, community leader, John Metz, has died/