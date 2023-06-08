Dead – Death – Obituary News : “John Pappas: Understanding the Cause of His Death”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Famed YouTuber Steph Pappas’ Father John Pappas Dies in Tragic Accident

John Pappas, the father of popular YouTuber Steph Pappas, passed away on Sunday, reportedly after being hit by a drunk driver in Jackson Township, Ohio. John was with his wife Kristine Pappas at the time of the accident, and their family dog, Cookie, also died in the collision.

According to local authorities, a westbound driver crashed into the Pappas’ car, injuring both parents. John died at the scene, while Kristine was taken to Mercy Medical Center for emergency treatment. Police are currently investigating whether alcohol or drugs contributed to the accident, but no arrests have been made yet.

Steph Pappas announced her father’s passing on YouTube, posting a video with the caption “rest in peace dad”. She described her father as her “best friend” and “the best dad anyone could ask for”. In the video, Steph revealed that her parents had just had dinner with her and her brother Nick, and had booked tickets to see a movie they were all excited about. Two minutes after they left, Steph received a call from her mother about the accident.

Steph shared that her father’s last words to her mother were “Oh my God! What is this guy doing?” She also mentioned that the driver who hit her parents had been drinking and doing drugs, although the findings are still pending.

Fans paid tribute to John in the comments section of Steph’s video, offering their condolences and expressing their sympathy for the family’s loss. John was described as a kind and loving family man who was always proud of his children.

John had been married to Kristine for 28 years at the time of his passing, and they had two children together: Nick and Steph. John was a family man who loved to post pictures of his dog and his beautiful wife on social media.

John had worked as the Director of Technical Operations at DRB Systems, LLC since January 2020. Prior to that, he had worked at Diebold Nixdorf for over 25 years, serving in various roles including Senior Operations Manager and Director of Professional Services.

John Pappas was born on March 16, 1969, in Crete, Greece. He moved to the United States with his family when he was just two months old and grew up in Lakewood and Seven Hills. He graduated from Normandy High School in 1987 and earned an associate’s degree in electronic engineering technology from the National Institute of Technology. He also attended Cleveland State University.

John Pappas was 53 years old at the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife Kristine, his children Nick and Steph, his three brothers, and seven nieces and nephews.

The Pappas family has asked for privacy during this difficult time, and fans have been encouraged to donate to their local animal shelter in John’s memory.

John Pappas Biography John Pappas Legacy John Pappas Obituary John Pappas Family John Pappas Memorial Fund

News Source : NEWSTARS Education

Source Link :Steph Pappas Dad: Who Was John Pappas? Cause Of Death/