Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Regala’s Death: How Did the Veteran Actor Pass Away?

Investigating the Viral News of John Regala’s Death

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. Veteran actor John Regala is no more. The Filipino performer died on Saturday morning 3 June 2023. Find out more details related to his death cause below. John Regala, whose real name is John Paul Guido Boucher Scherrer, was an actor, environmentalist, and Christian minister.

How Did John Regala Die?

He gained wider recognition in the film industry as a member of the 1986 television show That’s Entertainment. The Manila-born performer portrayed several well-known roles in action movies and television series in the 1990s. Veteran Filipino actor John Regala died on 3 June 2023. He was 58 years old. He reportedly passed away due to cardiac arrest caused by other health issues related to the liver and kidney. Aster Amoyo, a showbiz journalist and talent manager, broke the sad news in a Facebook post, writing that Regala died after 6 am on Saturday. John Regala suffered from liver cirrhosis, gout, and diabetes for a long time.

He was first hospitalized in August 2020 due to liver cirrhosis. Since then, his health has been worsening. Moreover, the mourning spouse of the late performer further revealed that his condition was critical and was in ICU at a Quezon City hospital for the last three weeks. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you.

