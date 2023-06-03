Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Regala’s Death: Veteran Actor Passes Away After Illness

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Veteran Actor John Regala Passes Away at 58: Cause of Death Revealed

Filipino actor John Regala, born John Paul Guido Boucher Scherrer, passed away on June 3, 2023, at the age of 58. The actor, who was also an environmentalist and Christian minister, gained popularity in the entertainment industry as a member of the 1986 TV show It’s Entertainment.

Regala was known for his roles in action movies and TV series in the 1990s, and was often referred to as the “Bad Boy” of Filipino action movies, alongside other action actors like Robin Padilla and the late Ace Vergel. He was nominated for the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ award from the Gawad Urian Awards and was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 37th Metro Manila Film Festival for his performance in “Manila Kingpin: The Asiong Salonga Story”.

The actor’s cause of death was revealed to be cardiac arrest caused by other health problems related to the liver and kidneys. Regala had been suffering from cirrhosis of the liver, gout, and diabetes for a long time, and his health had deteriorated since his first hospitalization in August 2020 due to liver cirrhosis.

Regala’s wife, Victoria Scherrer, confirmed the tragic news, revealing that her husband had been in intensive care at a hospital in Quezon City for three weeks before his passing. She expressed her gratitude to the Iglesia ni Cristo group for supporting Regala throughout his terminal illness, as well as his colleagues and friends who helped him.

Regala’s parents, Mel Francisco and Ruby Regala, were both prominent figures in the Philippine entertainment industry. Regala started his career at the age of 20 and gained significant fame early in his career, but his extensive drug addiction put an end to his acting career. He later attended a drug rehabilitation center, converted to Christianity, and then began serving as a Christian minister.

Regala also became an environmentalist and served as the president and CEO of Project Green Evolution Inc., which makes the Water Bonsai Organic Root Grower. His last television appearance was in the crime drama “Ang Probinsyano” in 2016, where he played the character of Coco Martin.

Regala’s family is still finalizing plans for his wake at St. Peter’s Chapels in Tandang Sora, Quezon City. The Filipino entertainment industry mourns the loss of a talented actor and environmentalist, who will always be remembered for his contributions to the industry.

News Source : Esajaelina

