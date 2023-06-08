Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Revel of Salisbury Passes Away – Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Revel: A Life Well-Lived

John Donald Revel, 80, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Millsboro, DE, he was the son of the late Charles Walter Revel and Rhoda Marie Wootten Revel. Don retired as a manager for the former B. Green Wholesale Grocery business and then worked for Dash In as a Regional Manager until 2005.

A Life of Love and Family

John Revel was a family man through and through. He loved his wife, Linda, dearly and they were married for 59 years. He also loved his children, Donna, Dianne, and John Jr., and was always there for them. His grandchildren, Gregory, Trevor, John III, Brooklyn, Logan, Elliott, and Barrett, were his pride and joy. He loved to watch them grow and was always there to support them in any way he could. He was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Lennox and Azalea, whom he adored.

A Passion for Sports

John was an avid sports fan and loved to watch his favorite teams play. He was particularly fond of baseball and enjoyed playing slow pitch softball in his younger years. He also coached softball and was known for his dedication and passion for the game. He loved to watch his grandchildren play sports and was always their biggest supporter.

Fond Memories

John was a kind and loving man who touched many lives during his time on earth. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love of family, and his dedication to his community. He was a mentor to many and was always willing to lend a helping hand. His legacy will live on through his family and all those whose lives he touched.

In Loving Memory

John Revel will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Rhoda Revel, his sister Doris Slate, and his brother, Charles Revel Sr. Though he is gone, his memory will live on through his family and the countless lives he touched.

Rest in peace, John Revel.

