Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Roland: Death, Age, Family

John Roland Cause of Death, Age, Wife, Children, Obituary, Fox 5 NY Journalist

Introduction

John Roland was a well-known journalist who worked for Fox 5 NY for over 25 years. He was loved and respected by his colleagues and viewers alike for his professionalism, dedication, and kindness. Unfortunately, on February 14th, 2012, John Roland passed away at the age of 63. This article will explore the cause of his death, his personal and professional life, and the legacy he left behind.

Cause of Death

John Roland’s cause of death was a result of complications from a rare blood disorder. He was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a type of cancer that affects the bone marrow, in 2011. Despite undergoing chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, his condition worsened, and he ultimately lost his battle.

Personal Life

John Roland was born on August 30th, 1948, in New York City. He grew up in the Bronx and attended Cardinal Hayes High School before earning a degree in communications from Fordham University. He was married to his wife, Katy, for over 30 years and had two children, a son named Michael and a daughter named Kristin.

John Roland was known for his love of sports, particularly baseball and football. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. He also enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family.

Professional Life

John Roland began his career in journalism as a reporter for the Staten Island Advance in 1970. He then worked for WABC-TV in New York City before joining Fox 5 NY in 1985. He was a general assignment reporter and weekend anchor before becoming the co-anchor of the 10 p.m. newscast in 1991.

John Roland was known for his calm and measured delivery of the news. He was respected by his colleagues for his professionalism and dedication to his craft. He won numerous awards throughout his career, including 10 Emmys.

Legacy

John Roland’s legacy is one of professionalism, dedication, and kindness. He was a beloved member of the Fox 5 NY family and was respected by viewers throughout the New York City area. His colleagues remember him as a mentor and friend who always had time for a kind word or a helping hand.

In honor of John Roland’s legacy, Fox 5 NY established the John Roland Fellowship in Journalism. The fellowship provides financial assistance to students pursuing a career in journalism and is a testament to John Roland’s commitment to the profession.

Obituary

John Roland’s obituary was published in the New York Times on February 15th, 2012. It highlighted his career achievements, personal life, and the impact he had on those around him. The obituary included quotes from colleagues and friends who spoke of his kindness, generosity, and professionalism.

Conclusion

John Roland’s passing was a great loss to the journalism community and to those who knew him personally. His legacy lives on through the John Roland Fellowship in Journalism and through the memories of those who were fortunate enough to know him. He will always be remembered as a consummate professional, a mentor, and a friend.

News Source : Ghsplash.com

Source Link :John Roland Cause of Death, Age, Wife, Children, Obituary, Fox 5 NY Journalist/