Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Roland, Esteemed News Anchor, Dies at 81

Remembering John Roland: A Legendary Broadcaster

On Sunday, May 8, 2023, John Roland, the iconic broadcaster and longtime anchor at FOX 5 New York, passed away at the age of 81. Roland, who was known as the face of the “10 O’clock News,” had been the beloved anchor of FOX 5’s 10 p.m. newscast for nearly three decades.

A Career of Passion and Dedication

John Roland began his illustrious career with NBC News in Los Angeles in the 1960s. He was assigned his first role in 1966, and by 1969, the passionate broadcaster had joined Metromedia, which would later become FOX 5.

During his earlier days, Roland served as the weekday political reporter and the “10 O’clock News” weekend anchor. He took on the role as the program’s weeknight anchor in 1979, according to FOX 5.

Throughout his decades-long career, Roland covered many major moments in history. He reported on Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination and covered the 9/11 attacks, along with numerous other significant events.

A Compassionate and Reassuring Presence

John Roland was known for his frank delivery and his compassion for New Yorkers who were living through the violent times in the city in the 1970s. His reassuring manner guided FOX 5 NY viewers through nearly 30 years of tumultuous times.

His former co-anchor, Rosanna Scotto, shared her memories of working with Roland. “Sitting next to John was always a learning lesson,” she said. “He took pride in his writing and his down-to-earth communicating. It was never more evident than anchoring next to him during the 9/11 attacks.”

A Legacy of Excellence

John Roland’s contributions to the world of broadcast journalism will never be forgotten. His dedication to his craft and his compassion for the people of New York made him a beloved figure in the industry.

Roland is survived by his wife, Zayda, and his extended family. His cause of death has not yet been made public.

Rest in peace, John Roland. Your legacy will live on.

News Source : Leena Nasir

Source Link :Legendary News Anchor John Roland Dead At 81/