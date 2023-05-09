Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Roland, Resilient Anchor in New York, Passes Away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Roland: A Fixture in New York Television News for 35 Years

John Roland, the Emmy Award-winning anchor of the 10 p.m. newscast on Fox’s flagship station, passed away on Sunday in North Miami Beach, Florida. He was 81 years old and had suffered complications from a stroke, according to his wife, Zayda Galasso.

For a quarter-century, Roland was a dependable fixture on local television news in New York City. He took over as anchor of Fox 5’s nightly newscast in 1979, succeeding Bill Jorgensen, and remained in that role until his retirement in 2004. During that time, the program regularly topped the ratings for TV news at 10 p.m.

A Reassuring Presence

While Fox 5’s nightly newscast began with the ominous query, “It’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your children are?” John Roland was a reassuring presence for viewers. Ted Kavanagh, the station’s former news director, described him as “more a Jimmy Stewart type. An American Everyman that somehow finds himself thrust into the limelight and makes a surprisingly strong impression.”

One of Roland’s co-anchors, Judy Licht Della Femina, praised him for his support and protection. “Back when it had a pretty gritty, testosterone-laden newsroom, John was there to protect me. He looked out for me,” she said.

A Career in Broadcasting

John Roland Gingher Jr. was born in Pittsburgh on November 25, 1941, to John and Marian Gingher. His father was a foundry inspector.

After graduating from California State University at Long Beach in 1964, Roland began his career in broadcasting as a researcher for NBC News in Los Angeles in 1966 and abbreviated his name.

As a reporter for KTTV, a Metromedia station there, he covered Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1968 and the trial of Charles Manson, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in 1971 for the deaths of seven people, including the film actress Sharon Tate.

In 1969, Roland was hired as a political reporter by Metromedia’s sister station, WNEW in New York (now Fox’s WNYW). He also worked as a weekend anchor and produced a cooking feature before being promoted to weeknight anchor.

A Heroic Act and a Controversial Interview

In 1983, Roland made news when he disarmed one of three robbers who tried to hold up a restaurant on East 67th Street in Manhattan opposite Fox’s broadcast center. He shot one with the robber’s own gun but was hit over the head with a pistol. He needed 36 stitches to close the wound.

In 1988, he was briefly suspended after a heated on-air interview with Joyce Brown, a mentally ill homeless woman whose involuntary commitment to a mental hospital for treatment had been successfully challenged by the New York Civil Liberties Union. Roland had encountered Brown, who also went by the name Billie Boggs, before her incarceration; she had lived in front of a hot air vent near the television station.

The interview grew combative when Roland challenged Brown’s assertion that she had never needed any hospital care; he cited her behavior in the streets that he had witnessed and found offensive. The station was flooded with complaints, as well as calls of support for Roland.

He was suspended, a spokesman for the station said, because during the interview “his emotions prevailed over objectivity.” He later apologized on the air and in a phone call to Brown and said his interview had been “very insensitive.”

Awards and Appearances

Roland won two local Emmy Awards, in 1976-77 as a writer on the Sunday 10 p.m. news, and in 1981-82, which he shared with colleagues on the weeknight news broadcast.

He also appeared as an anchor in the films “Hero at Large” (1980), “Eyewitness” (1981), and “The Object of My Affection” (1998), as well as playing himself in “The Scout” (1994).

Personal Life and Legacy

John Roland was married four times. In addition to his wife, Zayda Galasso, he is survived by a brother, Ronald; a stepdaughter, Natasha; and a step-granddaughter.

He retired from the 10 p.m. slot in 2003, anchoring newscasts at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. until his retirement in 2004.

“I want to thank you for inviting me into your home for all these years,” he said from the anchor desk on his last broadcast. “It’s an invitation I never took for granted and always considered an honor.”

News Source : Sam Roberts

Source Link :John Roland, Durable Anchor at Fox Flagship in N.Y., Dies at 81/