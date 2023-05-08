Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Roland’s Life: Age, Death, Career, Wife & Family

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Roland: A Well-Known Name in New York Local News

John Roland, a former Fox 5 anchor, passed away on May 7, 2023, at the age of 81. His death has left a void in the world of journalism, and many people who had the privilege of working with him or watching him on the news have been paying their respects.

John Roland’s Illness and Recovery

In 2002, John Roland was hospitalized due to diverticulitis, which required doctors to remove a portion of his colon. He also needed 18 blood transfusions to recover from the illness. However, Roland healed well and resumed working at the station in late October of that year.

A Terrifying Incident

In 1983, John Roland found himself in the middle of a robbery attempt at the Racing Club in the East Side of New York City. Three armed men entered the restaurant and tried to rob the patrons. Roland disarmed one of the thieves and shot him in the leg. However, the other two thieves attacked Roland, and he sustained a head injury that required 36 stitches. The police caught all three robbers and their getaway driver as they tried to leave the scene.

Cause of Death

John Roland’s cause of death has not been disclosed yet, and there is no information available about it. We will update you as soon as we have more information from a reliable source.

Who Was John Roland?

John Roland was an American news presenter and reporter who started his broadcasting career in the 1960s. He earned his degree from California State University in Long Beach in 1964 and completed his first significant task for NBC News in Los Angeles in 1966. He later worked as a reporter for KTTV, where he covered the Charles Manson trial and the Robert F. Kennedy assassination. He moved to WNEW-TV (now Fox-owned WNYW) in New York City in 1969, where he stayed for the rest of his broadcasting career.

A Distinguished Career

During his years at WNEW/WNYW, John Roland worked as a political reporter and weekend anchor for The 10 O’Clock News. He also produced a food segment that was regularly featured on the broadcast. When Bill Jorgensen, who had presented the broadcast since it began in 1967, departed to work for the rival station WPIX, Roland took over as the primary anchor for the nighttime version. He served as co-anchor with Bill McCreary, Cora-Ann Mihalik, and Rosanna Scotto over the years.

In 2003, John Roland left the 10:00 newscast to prepare for his position as anchor of the new 5:00 and 6:00 PM newscasts that WNYW was creating. These newscasts debuted that autumn. However, he announced his resignation on June 4, 2004, after a lengthy tenure with the station.

A Man of Many Talents

John Roland was not just a news anchor; he was also a restaurateur and an actor. He co-owned the Marcello restaurant in New York City in the late 1980s with two partners, one of whom left the business before the restaurant opened. He also appeared in several films as a television anchor, including The Object of My Affection (1998), Eyewitness (1981), and Hero at Large (1980). He played himself in The Scout (1994) and in three documentaries directed by Dennis Michael Lynch: King of the Hamptons (2011), They Come to America (2012), and They Come to America 2 (2013): The Cost of Amnesty.

Remembering John Roland

John Roland was a respected journalist who was known for his fairness and passion for delivering the news. He touched many lives during his career, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of journalists to come. As Rosanna Scotto said in her tribute to him, “He taught me about fairness in presenting the news. I felt his passion and respect for the audience who watched his nightly broadcast.”

Rest in peace, John Roland.

News Source : NGNews247

Source Link :John Roland Age, Cause of Death, Illness, Career, Wife, Family /