Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Romita Sr, Co-creator of Wolverine, Dies at 93.

Remembering John Romita Sr: The Legend Who Co-Created Wolverine

Marvel and Wolverine fans woke up to the heartbreaking news of legendary comic artist John Romita Sr’s passing. His son, John Romita Jr, confirmed the news on Instagram and shared that his father passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday morning.

A Legendary Career

John Romita Sr was a prominent comic book artist who worked with Marvel Comics for over two decades. He was famously known for his work on Spider-Man, Iron Man, Daredevil, and X-Men. He began his career in the 1950s, working as a freelance artist for several comic book publishers before joining Marvel Comics in 1965.

At Marvel, Romita Sr made a significant contribution to the creation of some of the most popular characters in the Marvel Universe. He co-created Wolverine with Len Wein and Herb Trimpe, one of the most iconic and beloved X-Men characters.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Romita Sr’s legacy will continue to live on through his work and the impact he made on the comic book industry. His art style was distinctive and celebrated for its attention to detail and dynamic storytelling. His contributions to the Marvel Universe will continue to inspire new generations of comic book artists and writers.

His son, John Romita Jr, is also a renowned comic book artist who has worked with Marvel and DC Comics. He has followed in his father’s footsteps and has made a name for himself in the industry.

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of Romita Sr’s passing, tributes poured in from fans, peers, and contemporaries in the comic book industry. DC Comics President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer, Jim Lee, offered condolences to the Romita family and praised the late artist for his humility and talent.

Fans took to social media to share their favorite panels and covers from Romita Sr’s work, expressing their admiration for his contributions to the comic book medium.

The End of an Era

John Romita Sr’s passing marks the end of an era in the comic book industry. He was a pioneer in the field, whose contributions to the Marvel Universe will always be remembered. His art has inspired and influenced countless artists over the years, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

Rest in peace, John Romita Sr. Your talent and contributions will never be forgotten.

News Source : Muskan Khullar

Source Link :Wolverine co-creator John Romita Sr passes away aged 93/