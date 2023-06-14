Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Romita Sr. dies, leaving comics legacy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Comics Industry Mourns the Loss of Legendary Artist John Romita Sr.

The comics industry has lost one of its greatest artists and legends. John Romita Sr., co-creator of Marvel characters like Mary Jane Watson, the Punisher, and Wolverine, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 93. His son, John Romita Jr., shared the news over Twitter late yesterday, expressing his sorrow and honoring his father’s legacy.

Romita Sr. was a pivotal figure in the comics industry, having helped shape characters like Spider-Man into what we know today. He is directly responsible for so many iconic covers and imagery, from Spider-Man throwing his costume into a dumpster to the Punisher targeting Spider-Man on the cover of Amazing Spider-Man #129.

Romita Sr.’s influence on the industry cannot be overstated. He was known for his dynamic and expressive artwork, which captured the essence of his characters and brought them to life on the page. He was also a mentor to many aspiring artists, sharing his knowledge and experience to help them hone their craft.

The outpouring of tributes and condolences from fans and fellow creators is a testament to Romita Sr.’s impact on the industry. Many have shared their favorite memories of his work, from his iconic Spider-Man covers to his contributions to other beloved characters and series.

Romita Jr. shared his own heartfelt tribute to his father, calling him “the greatest man I ever met.” He expressed his desire to follow in his father’s footsteps and honored his legacy by asking for respect and privacy for his family during this difficult time.

The loss of Romita Sr. is a significant loss for the comics industry, but his impact and legacy will live on through his work and the artists he inspired. He will be remembered as a true legend of the art world and a beloved figure in the comics community.

AIPT would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and fans of John Romita Sr. May he rest in peace.

News Source : AIPT

Source Link :Comics legend John Romita Sr. has passed away • AIPT/