Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Romita Sr. Dies: Legendary Artist

Legendary comic artist John Romita Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 93, as announced by his son John Romita Jr. on Twitter. Romita Sr. is considered one of the greats in the art world and is known for co-creating characters such as Wolverine, the Punisher, and Mary Jane Watson.

Romita Sr. began working in comics at the age of 19 after serving in the U.S. Army and graduating from the Manhattan School of Industrial Art in 1947. He is best known for his five-year run on The Amazing Spider-Man that began in 1961 where he introduced characters such as Mary Jane Watson and Kingpin. During his run, Spider-Man became the “face” of Marvel.

In 1972, Romita Sr. became Marvel’s unofficial art director and the role was formalized the next year. He helped design characters such as Luke Cage, the Punisher, and Wolverine while still working on various comics. Romita Sr. served as the art director for more than two decades before leaving Marvel in 1996 and going into semi-retirement. He still worked on projects featuring Spider-Man, Superman, and more.

Throughout his career, Romita Sr. worked on numerous comics for DC and Marvel and on series such as The Amazing Spider-Man, Daredevil, Fantastic Four, Battle, Girls’ Love Stories, Young Romance, and more. He was a pioneer in the comic industry and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists.

Romita Sr. is survived by his wife Virginia as well as his sons John Romita Jr. and Victor. John Romita Jr., who is also a comic artist, stated on Twitter that his father was the greatest man he ever met and that it would be an honor to follow in his footsteps.

The comic industry has lost a legend, but Romita Sr.’s contribution to the art world will continue to be celebrated and cherished by fans and fellow artists alike. Rest in peace, John Romita Sr.

News Source : Graphic Policy

Source Link :Legendary Artist John Romita Sr. has passed away/