Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Romita Sr, Iconic Spider-Man Illustrator, Passes at 93

Legendary Marvel Comics Artist John Romita Snr Passes Away at 93

Marvel Comics artist John Romita Snr, known for his iconic work on “The Amazing Spider-Man”, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday morning, as announced by his son, John Romita Jnr, also a comic book artist. Romita Snr, born in Brooklyn in 1930, spent decades drawing the eponymous superhero of “The Amazing Spider-Man” comic book series for US publisher Marvel during the medium’s so-called Silver Age. He was a legend in the art world and worked with late Marvel supremo Stan Lee, co-creator of multiple characters, including Spider-Man, who became one of the world’s best-loved fictional heroes.

Romita Snr also drew for titles starring Daredevil, another Lee creation. Both Lee and fellow Spider-Man creator Stephen Ditko died in 2018, aged 95 and 90, respectively. Like his father, Romita Jnr, 66, has also worked on “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “Daredevil”.

Many comic book artists and fans paid tribute to Romita Snr’s contribution to the industry. British comic artist Sean Phillips, known for Ed Brubaker collaborations such as “The Fade Out” and “Fatale”, wrote on Twitter that Romita was “the best Spider-Man artist”. James Gunn, director of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” series, and current Spider-Man writer Dan Slott also paid homage.

Superheroes first entered the wider public consciousness in 1938 with the arrival of Superman in Action Comics #1. The following year, he was joined by the Caped Crusader, Batman, before other heroes such as Captain America entered the fray. The genre lost popularity in the post-war period but rebounded in the late 1950s and early 1960s, notably thanks to Lee, who created The Fantastic Four in 1961 for Marvel Comics. In quick succession, The Hulk, Thor, Spider-Man, the X-Men, and Black Panther followed.

Over the past 15 years, many of those characters, along with Iron Man, have coalesced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a multimedia franchise that has conquered cinema screens globally. They account for four of the top 10 highest-grossing films of all time, including 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, the newest chapter in Sony’s separate webslinger series, dominated box offices last weekend.

Romita Snr’s passing marks the end of an era for comic book fans and artists. His legacy and impact on the industry will continue to inspire future generations of comic book artists and readers.

News Source : eNCA

Source Link :‘Best Spider-Man artist’ John Romita Snr dies at 93/