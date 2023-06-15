Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Romita Sr., Legendary Spider-Man Artist, Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Comics Artist John Romita Sr Passes Away at 84

The world of comics and graphic novels is mourning the loss of one of its greatest artists, John Romita Sr, who passed away in his sleep of natural causes at the age of 84. His son, John Romita Jr, a successful graphic novelist in his own right, confirmed the news on Tuesday night in a Twitter post.

Romita Sr was a legend in the art world, renowned for his contributions to Marvel Comics during the Silver Age of Comics in the 1960s and 1970s. He is best known for his work on The Amazing Spider-Man, which he started drawing in 1966, replacing Steve Ditko as the artist on the series.

Romita Sr’s run on The Amazing Spider-Man lasted five years and included the introduction of several iconic characters, including the Punisher, Wolverine, and Luke Cage, one of the first Black superheroes to gain protagonist status at Marvel. Romita Sr’s artistic style, which was more romantic and detailed than Ditko’s, helped to make Spider-Man Marvel’s top-selling comic book series, overtaking Fantastic Four within a year.

Romita Sr’s contributions to the Spider-Man franchise also included the reintroduction of Black Widow in issue #86, sporting her trademark red hair and black catsuit for the first time. He brought a more handsome Peter Parker to life with his artwork, which partly contributed to the rise in sales of the comic book series.

Beyond his work on The Amazing Spider-Man, Romita Sr served as an unofficial art director at Marvel for over two decades, overseeing the design and introduction of several iconic characters. He left Marvel in 1996 to go into semi-retirement, but continued to work on numerous Marvel projects late into his career, including the 30th anniversary of The Amazing Spider-Man in 1992.

Romita Sr was born into a Sicilian family in Brooklyn, New York, on January 24, 1930. He graduated from the Manhattan School of Industrial Art in 1947 and made his comics debut two years later in the pages of Famous Funnies. He also began working as a ghost artist for Marvel’s predecessor, Timely Comics, where he met and worked with Stan Lee for the first time.

Romita Sr was drafted into the US Army in 1951 but continued to work for Timely Comics after completing his training and while off-duty. He penciled horror, war, and romance titles for the publisher, as well as some of the decade’s Captain America comics, and freelanced on DC’s romantic books too. He drew one of the earliest series with a Black protagonist, the Jungle Tales strip Waku, Prince of the Bantu, succeeding artist and co-creator Ogden Whitney on the second issue. He went exclusive with DC in 1958, but by 1965, sales of romance comics had declined dramatically, and so Romita returned to what was now Marvel, inking that year’s The Avengers #23.

Despite his eventual significance in his career, Romita Sr initially resisted working on Spider-Man. However, he eventually found his stride on the series and became one of the most influential and beloved artists in the history of comics.

The legacy of John Romita Sr will live on through his iconic artwork and the characters he brought to life. His impact on the world of comics and graphic novels will continue to inspire generations of artists and storytellers for years to come. Rest in peace, John Romita Sr.

John Romita Sr. artwork Spider-Man comics legacy Marvel comic book artist John Romita Sr. career highlights Remembering John Romita Sr.

News Source : KossyDerrickEnt

Source Link :Spider-Man artist, John Romita Sr., died of natural causes in his sleep/