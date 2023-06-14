Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Romita Sr., Marvel Artist and Wolverine Co-Creator, Passes Away at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Marvel and DC comic book artist John Romita Sr. has passed away at age 93. His son, John Romita Jr., confirmed the news on Twitter, expressing his sorrow and respect for his father’s contributions to the art world. Romita Sr. is widely known for working on The Amazing Spider-Man, where he introduced the character of Mary Jane Watson and helped bring Spider-Man to the forefront of Marvel Comics.

Romita Sr. was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1930 and began drawing at the age of five. At 19, he started ghost-drawing comics for Marvel and was later promoted to art director in 1973. He played a vital role in designing characters like Wolverine, Luke Cage, and the Punisher. In 2014, Romita Sr. teamed up with his son to release an issue of Superman, marking his first time working with DC Comics in over 50 years.

James Gunn, director of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and co-CEO of DC Studios, shared his condolences for Romita Sr. on Twitter, recounting a memorable experience where Romita Sr. wrote back to him and his brother about their superhero drawings.

Romita Sr. was inducted into the Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame in 2002 and later the Inkwell Awards Joe Sinnott Hall of Fame in 2020. He is survived by his wife, Virginia, and his sons Victor and John Romita Jr.

Romita Sr.’s passing is a significant loss for the comic book community. His contributions to the industry helped shape the iconic characters and stories that continue to captivate audiences today. He will be remembered as a true legend and an inspiration to generations of comic book artists and fans.

News Source : Radhamely De Leon

Source Link :Marvel Artist And Wolverine Co-Creator John Romita Sr., Dead at 93/