Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Romita Sr’s Death and Funeral

The sudden death of John Romita Sr has sparked a flurry of inquiries which include his cause of death, obituary and funeral. Essentially, this article has been designed to satisfy the varying curiosity of fans all over the world lumped on the internet.

Who is John Romita Sr?

John Victor Romita Sr. was an American comic book artist best known for his work on Marvel Comics’ The Amazing Spider-Man and for co-creating characters including Mary Jane Watson, the Punisher, Wolverine, and Luke Cage.

John Romita Sr. biography

Romita, who has three sisters and a brother, was born and reared in Brooklyn, New York City. He is the son of baker Victor Romita and Marie Romita. He was Sicilian by birth and of Italian origin. After finishing ninth grade at a junior high school in Brooklyn, he attended the School of Industrial Art in Manhattan for three years and received his diploma in 1947.

He studied under book illustrator Howard Simon and magazine illustrator Ben Clements and was influenced by commercial illustrators Jon Whitcomb, Coby Whitmore, and Al Parker as well as comics artists Noel Sickles, Roy Crane, Milton Caniff, and later Sy Barry, Alex Toth, and Carmine Infantino. Romita was first inspired by Caniff’s Terry and the Pirates in particular.

The Manhattan General Hospital gave Romita his first artistic creation on his 17th birthday. Romita was paid $60 per week by an anesthesiologist to produce a medical exhibit on pneumatology medicine, which Romita finished in six months.

On the show Famous Funnies, Romita made her comic book debut in 1949. All young artists benefited from Steven Douglas’ generosity, Romita recalled.

In 1965, Romita began working for Marvel, initially penning Daredevil comics. When Steve Ditko, the co-creator and artist of Spider-Man, left Marvel in 1966, writer Stan Lee chose Romita to replace him as the series’ new artist.

The Amazing Spider-Man went from being Marvel’s second-best-selling publication to the publisher’s top-seller in less than a year after Romita was hired as the character’s artist.

Romita introduced a fresh romantic tone to Spider-Man comics that quickly took over as the title’s new house tone. Romita, who was appointed Marvel’s art director in June 1973, had a significant impact on the appearance of Marvel comics throughout the 1970s and 1980s. In 2002, he received a spot in the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame.

John Romita Sr Obituary

James Gunn mourned Romita on social media by saying;

“Sorry to hear about the great comic book artist John Romita Sr passing at the age of 93,” wrote Gunn. “My brother & I wrote Mr Romita when we were young kids & sent him drawings of superheroes we were working on. He wrote us back, telling us what he liked about the drawings! A truly memorable experience in my life, making me feel like the magic of comic books, which seemed so otherworldly, wasn’t actually that far away. My thoughts & condolences are with his family & loved ones,” he added.

John Romita Sr cause of death: What killed him?

Details surrounding what killed Romita has not been disclosed yet but from the look of things, he died of natural cause. He died in his sleep on June 12, 2023, at the age of 93.

John Romita Sr funeral

His funeral arrangement will be shared later so keep reading this article for more updates.

