Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Rowan Passes Away at Age 75

Remembering John Rowan, aka Blackie Onassis: Urge Overkill Drummer

The music world mourns the loss of John Rowan, better known by his stage name Blackie Onassis, the drummer of the Chicago-based band Urge Overkill. The band announced his passing on their Instagram account, expressing their heartbreak and sending love to his family and supporters. The cause of his death is yet to be determined.

Emerging from Chicago in the 1980s

John Rowan joined Urge Overkill in the mid-80s and became part of the band’s third studio album, “The Supersonic Storybook,” released in 1991. The album introduced him to fans with the song “Today Is Blackie’s Birthday.”

Contributions to Urge Overkill’s Music

John’s contributions to Urge Overkill’s music include the band’s cover of Neil Diamond’s “Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon,” which was featured in Quentin Tarantino’s film Pulp Fiction. The song became a significant part of film history, proving John’s impact on the band’s success.

John continued to perform with Urge Overkill until the mid-1990s, playing on the albums “Saturation” (1993) and “Exit the Dragon” (1995). The band’s last release for 15 years followed this period. During their most successful years in the 1990s, the band opened for Nirvana on their Nevermind tour and had an alternative rock hit with their song “Sister Havana” from the album “Saturation.”

Final Thoughts

John Rowan’s untimely passing has left a significant void in the music world. As a member of Urge Overkill, his contributions helped shape the band’s success, and his impact will always be remembered by fans and fellow musicians alike. Rest in peace, John Rowan, aka Blackie Onassis.

