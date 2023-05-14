Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Stabler, Local Sports Legend, Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Stabler: A Cricketing Legend

John Stabler, a well-known figure in the cricketing world, passed away on May 20, 2022, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. He was a man who dedicated his life to the sport he loved, serving as the chairman of Bradford Premier League club Methley and as the president of the Central Yorkshire League, the Yorkshire Council, and the Heavy Woollen Cup until his death.

Early Life and Cricket Career

John Stabler played for 29 seasons with York RI, Crossgates, Old Manor, and Horbury Cricketers. Although he described himself as an average cricketer, he made a huge impact off the field. He was introduced to Methley by his predecessor Ron Wolfenden in the late 1970s and quickly fell in love with the club.

Contributions to Methley Cricket Club

One of Stabler’s qualities was his willingness to undertake any task. He could always be seen manning the gate, organizing the car park, and selling programs at Methley’s home games, often accompanied by former club secretary David Clegg, who died last year. Stabler’s immense contribution to Methley Cricket Club was highlighted by Bradford Premier League president David Young, who said, “John’s record demonstrates how dedicated he was to cricket. It wasn’t just the massive impact he made at Methley, it was his work too as president of the CYCL, Yorkshire Council, and Heavy Woollen Cup.”

Contributions to Rugby League and Football

Stabler was also the honorary president of the York Knights Rugby League Club. After an initial spell on the board from 1991-1996, he returned in 2001 to help the club through financial difficulties and served as chairman before becoming president. John was also a season ticket-holder at York City.

Memorial Arrangements

Mick Waite, long-serving player and official, has been appointed as Methley’s interim chairman. The club is planning for their players to wear black armbands for their matches this Saturday and observe a minute’s silence. They are also hoping to arrange a memorial game later in the season as a further way of marking their appreciation for John’s support of the club.

A Loss to the Heavy Woollen Cup Competition

A man who worked closely with Stabler in recent years was former Methley player Paul McFarlane, match manager of the Heavy Woollen Cup competition. He said, “John became Heavy Woollen president in 2016 and he brought an air of calmness with him. His death represents a big loss for the Heavy Woollen Cup competition. He loved being the president and we loved having him chairing our meetings and leading the way.”

Final Words

John Stabler’s funeral is at York Crematorium on Tuesday, June 6 (1.40pm). He will be remembered as a cricketing legend who made an immense contribution to the sport he loved and to the wider community. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers and sports enthusiasts.

News Source : Bill Marshall

Source Link :Local cricket and rugby hero John Stabler passes away/