Dead – Death – Obituary News : John Stabler, York RLFC President, Passes Away – Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

<

h2>1. John Stabler York RLFC

2. John Stabler death news

3. John Stabler obituary updates

4. York RLFC President passed away

5. John Stabler life and legacy

<

h2>

Remembering John Stabler: A Life Dedicated to Rugby

On June 2, 2021, the rugby community lost one of its most dedicated members. John Stabler, who spent his entire life cheering on the York Rugby Football Club, passed away at the age of 73. He will be remembered for his unwavering support of the sport and his commitment to the club.

A Lifelong Sponsor

John first became a sponsor of the York Rugby Football Club in 1985 through Stabler Linings. He continued his support of the club through Stabler Textiles up until the present day. For over three decades, he was a constant presence at the club’s matches, cheering on the players and supporting the organization.

A Legacy of Service

John’s commitment to the club went beyond sponsorship. Between 1991 and 1996, he served on the Board of Directors of the Club. In doing so, he followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and great uncle, both of whom served in that capacity throughout the 1930s. He was the third generation of his family to achieve this accomplishment.

John’s service to the club did not end there. In 2019, he was offered the post of Honorary Club President in recognition of his dedication to the York Rugby League Football Club and the sport of rugby league throughout the city. This was a fitting tribute to a man who had previously served as President of the club and as Chairman of the Board in the early 2000s.

John’s commitment to rugby extended beyond the York Rugby Football Club. He served as a member of the board of directors for both Hull FC and Gateshead Thunder. He also served as President of the Yorkshire County Rugby League.

A Moment of Silence

The York Rugby Football Club will observe a moment of silence in John’s honor before their match against Newcastle Thunder in the Betfred Championship on Sunday. It is a testament to the impact that John had on the club and the rugby community as a whole.

Final Farewell

The wake and funeral service for John will take place at the York Crematorium on Tuesday, June 6 at 1:40 p.m. John’s body will be cremated after the service, bringing an end to a life dedicated to rugby and the community that he loved.

A Lasting Legacy

John Stabler’s legacy will live on in the rugby community that he was so passionate about. His commitment to the York Rugby Football Club and the sport of rugby league will be remembered for generations to come. He will be missed, but his impact will not be forgotten.

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :John Stabler Obituary, Death, York RLFC President Has Passed Away – obituary updates/