“The Wonderful Johnathan,” also known as the “Freddy Krueger of Comedy,” died in February 2022 at the age of 63. He is survived by his wife, Anastasia Synn, stepdaughter Haley Kenyon, and two sisters, Gail Maguire and Nancy Rogers. In this article, we will delve into their lives, net worth, and the cause of Johnathan’s untimely death.

Anastasia Synn, Johnathan’s Wife

Johnathan married Anastasia Synn on June 7, 2014. Anastasia, born on January 1, 1975, was 47 years old at the time of Johnathan’s death. She is a minor acrobat and magician, as well as a transhumanist, biohacker, cyborg rights activist, and an actress who has appeared in litchi (2018) and Panacea (2010). Anastasia currently has 20 implants that she uses for magic, experimentation, and enhanced sensory perception.

Johnathan and Anastasia had no children together, but he had a stepdaughter named Haley Kenyon from Anastasia’s previous relationship.

Johnathan’s Incredible Cause of Death

Johnathan died at his home in Las Vegas with his wife and son by his side. His cause of death was cardiomyopathy, a heart disease he had been battling for a long time. He was diagnosed with “serious heart disease” in 2007. His death was confirmed by his wife through a Facebook post shortly before midnight.

Anastasia also let her fans know that she “beat the odds for so long,” adding: “His girlfriend continues to hold and love him. This has devastated me and thankfully I’m on medication with incredible support from the nursing care nurses. palliative care at home and I appreciate the help, but I need peace with him. He hugs himself.” He then thanked all his supporters.

Johnathan’s Incredible Net Worth

At the height of his career, The Amazing Johnathan earned $3 million a year. Celebrity Net Worth reported that he had a net worth of $15 million. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, during the ENTSpeaks event at the Inspire Theater in Las Vegas, The Amazing Johnathan said: “I made millions of dollars, I have two beautiful houses, and everything fell apart…collapsed. And they told me I had one year to live. It is not a joke.”

But even after the discovery, The Amazing Johnathan lived on for another eight years performing sporadically. It even became the subject of two documentaries: “Always Amazing: The True Story of the Life, Death, and Return of the Amazing Johnathan” and “The Amazing Johnathan Documentary”. Johnathan appeared as an actor in litchi, The Made Men of Comedy Magic, Al’s Weird Show, and Sunday Comics.

Conclusion

Johnathan Szeles, also known as “Wonderful Johnathan,” was survived by his wife, stepdaughter, and two sisters. His wife, Anastasia Synn, is a minor acrobat, magician, actress, and cyborg rights activist. Johnathan’s cause of death was cardiomyopathy, and his net worth was reported to be $15 million. Despite his diagnosis, he continued to perform and was the subject of two documentaries. His life and legacy will be remembered by his fans and loved ones.

