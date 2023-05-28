Dead – Death – Obituary News : Jon Hill’s Bio, Family & Instagram: Cause of Death & Jaclyn Hill

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Meet Jon Hill, the Ex-Husband of Makeup Artist Jaclyn Hill: A Biography

The news of Jon Hill’s passing on August 10, 2022, came as a shock to many fans of the musician. Jon Hill was the ex-husband of makeup artist Jaclyn Hill, known for her YouTube channel. In this article, we’ll explore the details of Jon Hill’s life, his relationship with Jaclyn Hill, and his cause of death.

Jon Hill Cause of Death

Early in 2022, reports surfaced that Jon Hill had gone missing. On August 11, 2022, Jaclyn Hill announced on her Instagram that her ex-husband had died. The cause of death was not officially announced at the time, but rumors suggest that it was related to years of substance abuse. Jon Hill had been candid about his struggle with drug addiction in the past.

Jon Hill’s Relationship with Jaclyn Hill

Jon Hill and Jaclyn Hill had known each other for over a decade and got married in August 2009. They reportedly met in high school. However, Jon’s drug addiction eventually strained their marriage. After almost ten years of marriage, the couple announced their divorce in 2018. Jaclyn expressed her heartbreak when the couple decided to split but also insisted that she would always love him and is grateful for all the amazing moments they had.

Did Jon Hill Leave Children?

No, Jon Hill had no children to leave behind.

The Jon Hill Family

Jon Hill was the son of Owen Hill and Yolanda Alicia Cabrera. Owen Hill lives in San Antonio, Texas, and works as a research epidemiologist in the US Army. Yolanda has been working at Baylor Scott & White Health since June 2022 in the cardiology department.

Jon Hill’s Age at Death

Jon Hill celebrated his birthday on August 21. At the time of his death, Jon Hill was 33 years old. Not even two weeks had passed since the celebration of his 34th birthday.

Jon Hill’s Social Media Presence and Career

Jon Hill was on Instagram (@jonhill822), where he had 420k followers. He was also on Facebook (@jon.hill.522). Jon Hill attended and graduated from Wharton High School. He worked as a session drummer in Hollywood, California, at Henson Recording Studios. In addition, he delved into songwriting and released an album titled Renaissance by project author Jon Hill.

To convey Jon’s feelings of agony and hope, he teamed up with Spencer Bradham, a successful producer and primary songwriter, as well as Spencer Gill, a songwriter and guitarist of Tides of Man. They handpicked 11 highly regarded iconic leaders who have contributed to the development of post-rock, indie, and alternative music.

Jon’s passion for music started when he was 13 years old. Initially, he wanted to learn to play the guitar and subsequently wanted to become a drummer after realizing that he made rhythms on the guitar like a drum. He also served as a drum teacher for children and played in his high school orchestra. He also worked as an electrician and bartender.

In conclusion, the passing of Jon Hill was a tragedy for his family, friends, and fans. Although his cause of death was not officially announced, rumors suggest that it was related to years of substance abuse. Jon Hill will always be remembered for his passion for music, his kindness, and his love for his family.

